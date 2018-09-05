Secondary school students close equity market (picture)

Chinese consortium targets early 2019 for 3,050mw Mambilla Power Plant commencement President Muhammadu Buhari has received assurances from the Joint Venture Partners assigned to construct the 3050 Megawatts Mambilla Hydro-electric Power Plant, that all processes leading to the start of work would soon be completed to pave way for the commencement of the project early next year. The presidency, in a statement signed by Senior Special […]

Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG threatens to embark on strike action over military brutality in Delta The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to go on a nationwide industrial action if the Chief of Army Staff fails to redeploy soldiers who are brutalising workers in two oil companies in Delta State within 24 hours. Briefing pressmen on Thursday in Lagos, Comrade Williams Akporeha, National President, NUPENG […]

Nigeria Air: Maintenance is a major ball-buster in Aviation, says Expert Recently Nigeria’s Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, launched the first phase of the federal government’s efforts at starting a new national flag carrier to be called, Nigeria Air, amidst concerns by Nigerians of a reverse Midas touch. Indeed, after two failed attempts (Richard Branson’s Virgin Nigeria and Jimoh Ibrahim’s Air Nigeria) at reviving […]

FirstBank launches educational solution to support schools FirstBank has launched its FirstEdu educational solution specifically designed to support schools in need of improvement and growth in meeting their medium and long-term goals. The FirstEdu product includes FirstEdu portal and FirstEdu loan. FirstEdu loan is targeted at private Nursery & Primary, Secondary and A-Levels schools. The product offers opportunity for private schools to […]

Stock market lose N190bn as 26 firms incur losses The nation’s equities market depreciated by N190bn at the close of trading on Wednesday after 26 stocks recorded price declines, Punch reports. A total of 200.278 million stocks valued at N2.162bn exchanged hands in 3,224 deals. The N35bn gain recorded in the equities market on Tuesday was lost as the benchmark index continued on […]

Profit taking drags Equity Market Down 1.49% The Nigerian Equity Market reversed the previous day gain as it declined 1.49 per cent on the back of decline in six out of seven sectors, especially the oil and gas and industrial sectors on Wednesday. The All Share Index (ASI) dipped 519.31 absolute points, representing 1.49 per cent decrease to close at 34,414.37 points, […]

Boko Haram: 800,000 risk starvation in North East, Buhari’s claim of easing insurgency false – EU warns The European states has warned the United Nations that more than 800,000 in the North East of Nigeria are cut off from aid and may be starving, contradicting President Muhammadu Buhari’s government’s claims that the crisis has abated and rebuking the world body for failing to secure access. Nigeria’s government had said this year that […]

Bond Yields closes at 15% as market goes bullish The Nigerian bond market was bullish on Wednesday on the back of increased participation local and off-shore investors in the mid- to long-end of the curve, which propelled average yields to compress by 4 basis points to close at 15.11 per cent. The 2027s & 2028s at the mid-end and 2037s at the long-end of […]

Naira loses 0.26% in I&E Forex Window The Naira lost 0.26 per cent against the dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) foreign exchange window on Wednesday. The dollar was sold for N363.04 at the I&E Window, N0.63 higher than the $/N362.41 it exchanged on Tuesday, despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) injection of $210million into the forex market earlier in […]

South Africa plunges into recession South Africa has officially entered a technical recession, after Stats SA announced on Tuesday that the country’s real gross domestic product had declined 0.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2018, iafrica.com reports. This follows a GDP contraction of 2.2 per cent in the first quarter. A technical recession is two consecutive quarters of […]

Banks groan under CBN’s iron fist as economy sputters By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Local Nigerian banks have started to groan under the tight fist of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) determination to sanitise the industry and ensure that corporate governance is strictly adhered to, especially in respect of foreign repatriation of funds by way of divided payments by foreign companies in Nigeria. Last week […]

UBA repositions for global challenges Recent Board changes have been made at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to generate new thinking and a fresh perspective of the future of the bank in the various markets it has chosen to do business. The new board includes a short list of experienced administrators and long standing board room professionals such as […]

The Venezuela crisis and Nigeria’s woes By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Food is escorted under the ominous presence of heavily armed escorts of military trucks, as children with threadbare clothes and scabby bodies wave weakly at drivers as parents with sunken eye sockets gaze with lust at transported grains. No, this is not Eritrea, Sudan or anywhere else in Africa where stories of […]