Science Centres: FG to set up six across geopolitical zones

The Federal Government has revealed plans to establish science centres in the six geopolitical zones of the country, to stimulate the interest of young Nigerians in science-related disciplines.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this while inaugurating the Chemistry Pavilion Block of the Assumpta Science Centre during the week in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

In a statement from the ministry on Wednesday, Dr Onu said the centre would serve as the headquarters for informal science learning in Africa, with satellite centres in other parts of the continent.

According to him, the centre will become an important platform through which the challenge of poverty, disease, illiteracy, and underdevelopment in Nigeria and other parts of Africa can be fought and defeated.

The minister noted that the project showed the commitment of the Federal Government, in partnership with the Vatican, to advance the frontiers of science and technology in a bid to enthrone a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.

“This project re-affirms Nigeria’s commitment to African as a key component of her foreign policy, especially in the pursuit of sustained African brotherhood, development, and solidarity,” he said.

On his part, the President-General of Ofekata community, Mr Alex Iwuorie, thanked the Federal Government and the Vatican for collaborating to establish the centre in the community.

He, however, called for more presence of the Federal Government in the community and the state at large.

The Assumpta Science Centre is established to offer moral laboratories support for science teaching and learning in various schools and universities.

The centre is also expected to serve as a means of reaching schools in the rural areas through mobile units, exhibitions and lab kits for experience, as well as a platform for industrial training and field experience among others.