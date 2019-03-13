School children, others feared killed in Lagos building collapse
School children and other residents may have been killed in a three-storey building that collapsed on Wednesday at the Itafaji area of Lagos Island.
The collapsed building is said to house a primary school on its top floor. Some of the pupils are feared killed and others trapped in the rubble.
The structure is reported to be a residential building with several apartments.
Emergency and rescue workers are currently at the scene of the incident.
More details later
