School children, others feared killed in Lagos building collapse

School children and other residents may have been killed in a three-storey building that collapsed on Wednesday at the Itafaji area of Lagos Island.

The collapsed building is said to house a primary school on its top floor. Some of the pupils are feared killed and others trapped in the rubble.

The structure is reported to be a residential building with several apartments.

Emergency and rescue workers are currently at the scene of the incident.

More details later

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook