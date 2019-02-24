Saraki trails Oloriegbe by over 19,000 votes

Senate President Bukola Saraki needs about 20,000 votes to close the gap between him and Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the APC challenger in the race for the Kwara Central senatorial district.

Saraki further lost pace with Oloriegbe following the announcement of the result of Ilorin East Local government, the second local government in his senatorial district.

Oloriegbe had beaten Saraki, 15, 392 votes to 11, 252 in Asa. In Ilorin East LG, he outpaced Saraki 30,014 votes to 14,654 votes, stretching the gap to 19,500 votes.

The results were announced by INEC.

Results from Ilorin West and ilorin South are still being expected. (NAN)

