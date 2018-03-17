Saraki mourns as Sen. Ali Wakili dies at 58

289 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the death of Sen. Ali Wakili who was the chairman of the Senate committee on Poverty Alleviation.

Wakili died at the age of 58 and his death has been confirmed by Saraki in a series of tweets to mourn his deceased colleague.

Our correspondent is yet to get more details on the death of the senator.

However, in his series of tweets, the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki said that he was saddened to hear the news of the demise of Wakili.

Saraki who was on his way to the family house of the Vice President to felicitate with them on the wedding of his daughter, said that he was now on his way to the family House of the Wakili’s to commiserate with them on the passing of the senator.

Saraki wrote:

@bukolasaraki

Enroute to celebrate with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and family on their daughter’s wedding, I just heard about the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Ali Wakili. I am on my way to the Wakili house to pay my respects to his family.

Inalilahi wa Ina Ilaehi Rajiun. It is the Almighty Allah (SWT) that gives life, and it his Him that takes it away. I pray that the Almighty Allah grants the dear departed Senator a place in Al Jannah Firdaus.

Wakili, a member of the All Progressives Congress, representing Bauchi south, was educated at Government Secondary School in Damaturu. He also went to Bauchi School of Arts and Science and Bayero University, in Kano, where he passed out with a Bachelor of Arts in 1982.

He was a retired controller of Customs before he joined politics.