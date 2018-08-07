Sack of DSS boss: Osinbajo has made it clear invasion order didn’t come from him – Uwazurike

Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has commended Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for summoning courage to sack the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura over Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly, noting that the Acting President, has, by his action, made it clear to Nigerians that the “order from above” given to security agencies to invade National Assembly complex did not come from him.

Chief Uwazurike who said this in a statement made available to BH on Tuesday, averred that the order for the invasion must have come from the ‘cabal’ which he said is entrenched in President Muhammadu Buhari’s kitchen cabinet and express worry that the issue may not yet be over

“One consequence of the reported sack of the DG ,DSS, is that the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has made it clear that the siege of the National Assembly today was without his approval,” Uwazurike said.

“The phrase ORDERS FROM ABOVE did not not mean that he authorised the siege. As a pastor and a law professor as well as a Senior Advocate, he knows that he must wash his hands on this matter.”

“But the real issue will come when PMB must choose between the Acting President and the DG of DSS. The cabal is very well entrenched in the kitchen cabinet of PMB. The VP is probably not a member of the kitchen cabinet. The VP may be as a spare tire but as acting president, he has taken a position that is contrary to the ambition and the trappings of the power of the cabal. Time will tell,” he concluded.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook