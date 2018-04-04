Ronaldo: Bicycle kick goal best of my career

Ronaldo, who scored the first goal on the third minute was applauded by even the Juventus supporters after the spectacular s second goal. Madrid won 3-0.

The Portugal international spoke to Realmadrid TV: “It was a very good team performance. Obviously people are talking about the second goal, it was amazing, probably the best of my career. The team looked great, I think we played very well and we’re one step closer to the semi-final”.

Dream goal

“I once scored one with the national team which hit the post and went in, but the referee didn’t see it. This was a bit better, it was spectacular. I jumped very high and it’s a goal that will live long in the memory. It’s probably my best goal. As many people have said, I’ve been looking to do it for a while, but it depends on the circumstances of the game. It just came to me to give it a go, you always have to try it. I tried it today and it came off”.

Applause

“It was one of the most poignant moments of the night. To receive applause from a stadium like this, which has been graced by great players, is a unique experience. I’m really happy. When I was a kid, I liked Juventus and the fact that their fans have clapped me will stay with me and is a great memory. To all of the Italians in the stadium I just want to say Grazie”.

Message for the fans

“To those who’ve travelled to Turin, thank you for your support and to those back in Madrid, I’d ask them to continue to back the team and tell them that we’re going to keep going right until the end”