" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Wed, Apr 4th, 2018

Ronaldo: Bicycle kick goal best of my career

Cristiano Ronaldo has described his memorable bicycle-kick goal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie between Juventus and Real Madrid, as probably the best of his career.

Ronaldo: thumbs up for applauding Juventus fans after spectacular bicycle kick goal

Ronaldo, who scored the first goal on the third minute was applauded by even the Juventus supporters after the spectacular s second goal. Madrid won 3-0.

The Portugal international spoke to Realmadrid TV: “It was a very good team performance. Obviously people are talking about the second goal, it was amazing, probably the best of my career. The team looked great, I think we played very well and we’re one step closer to the semi-final”.

READ  We are not in trade war with China – Trump

Dream goal
“I once scored one with the national team which hit the post and went in, but the referee didn’t see it. This was a bit better, it was spectacular. I jumped very high and it’s a goal that will live long in the memory. It’s probably my best goal. As many people have said, I’ve been looking to do it for a while, but it depends on the circumstances of the game. It just came to me to give it a go, you always have to try it. I tried it today and it came off”.

Applause
“It was one of the most poignant moments of the night. To receive applause from a stadium like this, which has been graced by great players, is a unique experience. I’m really happy. When I was a kid, I liked Juventus and the fact that their fans have clapped me will stay with me and is a great memory. To all of the Italians in the stadium I just want to say Grazie”.

READ  Edo: Road sweepers protest non payment of allowances

Message for the fans
“To those who’ve travelled to Turin, thank you for your support and to those back in Madrid, I’d ask them to continue to back the team and tell them that we’re going to keep going right until the end”

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Saudi licenses US firm AMC to operate cinemas

    Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information on Wednesday said it has given U.S.-based firm — AMC —, the first licence to operate cinemas in the kingdom. AMC is controlled  by China’s Dalian Wanda group, the world’s biggest private property developer and owner of the world’s largest cinema chain, Wanda Cinemas and the Hoyts Group. The group […]

  • We are not in trade war with China – Trump

    President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. was not in “a trade war with China,’’ hours after Beijing announced tariff hikes on 50 billion dollars worth of U.S. products. “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent people, who represented the U.S.,” […]

  • PIB: NNPC challenges Consultant to NASS

    Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has challenged the consultant to the National Assembly on Petroleum Industry Reform Bill (PIB) to take a comprehensive look at the issues in the oil and gas sector and make bold recommendations that could engender enduring reforms. The Group Managing Director Dr Maikanti Baru, stated this at a consultative meeting […]

  • Customs gets additional uniform for officers

    The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved additional set of uniform for its officers and men to give them options of uniforms depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, said in a statement that the uniform had a white top, the usual ash-coloured trouser […]

  • Experts justify MPC’s decision to hold rates for 10th consecutive times

    FELIX OLOYEDE The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to retain key benchmark rates was in line with consensus, financial experts have asserted. The MPC at the end of its two-day meeting in Abuja, the first in 2018, maintained Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent, […]

  • APC governors keep mum after meeting Buhari

    The Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kept mum after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the Council Chambers in Abuja, the nation’s capital, had in attendance all the governors under the APC platform. Before the meeting started the governors were seen in what looked like a heated […]

  • PA Adebanjo bombs Buhari, says President abating herdsmen

      Prominent Afenifere chieftain and Awoist, PA Ayo Adebanjo has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of herdsmen menace across the country, noting that by the President’s action, it was evident that he was aiding the killer herders. PA Adebanjo who made the assertion in a phone interview with Business Hallmark, backed former […]

  • Hate speech bill: Lawyers, activists, knock senate

      OBINNA EZUGWU The Hate Speech Bill debated at the Nigerian senate has continued to attract condemnations by lawyers and civil rights activists who insist the move is draconian and must therefore, not be allowed to see the light of the day. Although some members of the Senate, especially Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the red chamber’s […]

  • Gov Okorocha will end like all mortals – Chief Uwazurike

    Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike says that the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha’s days would soon be over, stressing that like all mortals, he cannot decide the future. He also has noted that from the actions of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, […]

  • Obasanjo slams Buhari’s govt again as Presidency responds

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintaining that the government has failed. The former president said this on Monday when he received members of the New Nigeria group at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. “The first lesson I learnt in my military […]

  • China slams tariffs on US pork, 127 others

    China has responded to US imposition of tariffs on imports of Aluminium and steel by slamming tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products including frozen pork, wine and certain fruits and nuts. The tariffs, to take effect on Monday, were announced late on Sunday by China’s finance ministry and matched a list […]

  • CAP in spreadsheet…painting a meltdown

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc is a household products and paint manufacturing firm that has seen better days. The company’s management has been superb in keeping a tight lid on costs but has found it difficult to pile in the paying bodies to shore up revenues.  The problem has already started […]

  • Access, Ecobank reward shareholders with mouth watering returns

    As the economy continues to show signs of better days, results of listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are also painting a fair picture of improvement. Access bank Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) have both joined the league of G T Bank and Zenith Banks whose results have kept investors smiles warm […]

  • First Bank restrategises for greater heights

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY   As far as banks go, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) is reworking a business model that has suffered pain. The new bank management led by Dr Adesola Adedutan is changing the banks direction by becoming an aggressive retail behemoth leveraging digitization as a platform for market dominance. At a recent breakfast […]

  • Danjuma: Roar of the tiger

    By OBINNA EZUGWU   Last week, visibly enraged General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), shook the country’s political landscape when he lashed out at the Nigerian Armed Forces for aiding and abating armed bandits on an “ethnic cleansing” mission in his home state of Taraba, as well as other riverine states of the federation, noting specifically […]

  • Cancer Spread: Newly discovered ‘Organ’ could play role

    Thanks to a laser-equipped mini-microscope developed by a French start-up, scientists have discovered a previously undetected feature of the human anatomy that could help explain why some cancers spread so quickly. Nobody was looking for the interstitium, as the new quasi-organ is called, because no one knew it was there, at least not in complex […]