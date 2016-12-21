" /> > Rise in data tariff is for competition — NCC | Hallmarknews
Published On: Wed, Dec 21st, 2016

Rise in data tariff is for competition — NCC

 

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has said that the planned increase in data tariff by telecom operators was to create competition in the sector.

NCC Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, stated this in Osogbo, Osun State.

He said that the decision to increase data tariff was to prevent the sector from becoming a monopoly whereby one service provider would be charging consumers arbitrary prices for data services.

Adedigba, who spoke on the sideline of the commission’s 81st “Consumer Outreach Programme” in Osogbo, noted that competition would afford telecom consumers to make choices for better service.

“We don’t want monopoly, because if we allow anybody to charge any price, some big operators can charge lower price and take all customers to their network at the expense of new entrants.

“Nothing is free or easy because once consumers take the bait of rushing to networks offering cheaper and lower data tariff, competition would be eliminated.

“The effect is that once big operators know that the new entrants have failed, they will now increase their own price, knowing there is no competition.

“The consumers will now have no choice when the tariff is increased, as the new entrants must have been crippled and left the market for big operators,” said the NCC official.

According to him, competition is better than killing one segment of the telecom market by predatory pricing.

Adedigba said that the data tariff price increment implementation remained suspended for now, due to the outcry of stakeholders, especially the consumers.

He said the commission would continue to engage stakeholders on its role in protecting the consumers and telecom industry.

Facebook Comments

comments

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Prospects of market recovery bleak

      .           Stocks lose N4trn in 3 years; Blue chips shed 47% value Okey Onyenweaku Nine years after the melt down of global financial markets in 2008, the Nigerian stock market has taken a frightening tumble as the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) dropped by an astonishing 60% or -10.7% per annum on a compound […]

  • NICON Insurance, micro finance banks sign MoU to boost Nigeria’s business frontiers

      NICON Insurance has signed a memorandum of Understanding with the National Association of Micro Finance Banks (NAMFB) in order to stem the harsh effects of economic recession on small scale businesses in the country. The pact, sealed by NICON with the umbrella micro finance body, composed of 978 members, is said to be targeted […]

  • Lloyd’s threat: Anxiety as AON struggles to save Nigerian airlines

    There is unease among domestic airlines in Nigeria following a threat by Lloyd’s of London, the world’s leading insurance market, to blacklist them over irregular payment of premiums. This is another unfortunate consequence of a biting economic recession Nigeria is currently undergoing which has among other things thrown the nation into acute shortage of foreign […]

  • Ports get harmonised support portal

      Maritime activities closed last Friday with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) saying the nation’s ports are ready to absorb increase in imported vehicles expected from government’s ban on importation of vehicles through land borders. The Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, gave the indication in Lagos to mark her 100 days in office. […]

  • NDIC, CBN set up committee to study digital currency

      The Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, has said that the commission and CBN had set up a committee to look into the trending “digital currency, ‘Bitcoin’. Ibrahim said this at the ongoing 2016 Workshop for Financial Correspondents in Kaduna. The theme of the workshop is “Economic Recession and the […]

  • Rice smuggling thrives in spite of ban

      The smuggling of rice through the land borders has continued to thrive in Badagry area of Lagos State in spite of the Federal Government’s ban on the practice. Markets along Badagry Expressway close to Seme border, are stocked with various varieties of smuggled rice, especially as the Christmas season approaches. A smuggler, who identified […]

  • Ugwuanyi’s fate hangs in the balance as Appeal Court fails to decide

    The protracted legal tussle between the Enugu State governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former senator representing Enugu North senatorial zone, Ayogu Eze is poised to last longer than anticipated as the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson last week Thursday, reserved judgment on an appeal filed by Eze seeking […]

  • Hallmarknews Backpage

    On November 8, 2016 Americans elected Donald Trump as their 45th president.  By the time you’re reading this, Mr. Trump would have named all his nominees for leadership of various government departments. The president-elect, who will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017, has not only unveiled the lineup of his cabinet, he has also specified […]

  • Union Bank: The stallion reawakens

      After a half century era of dominance of the local banking system up until the mid-1980’s, the bank has gradually seen its relative market disappear. Nevertheless, in the last two years, the institution has regained lost vigour and begun to sprint at an impressive pace with gross earnings and operating margins growing aggressively. In […]

  • Nigerians to celebrate bleak Christmas

      Many who spoke to Business Hallmark noted that the incessant hike in the prices of household goods, especially foodstuffs which have pushed inflation rate to about 20 per cent, has made it very difficult for them to shop for Christmas. Rice which many serve during the Yuletide celebration, which was sold for between N9,000 […]

  • SWEAT, TEARS, ANGUISH: The MMM Crash

      It was a day of reckoning of sorts, participants in the scheme who had before now waved away every warning by government agencies and professional financial analysts as an unnecessary intrusion suddenly realized that they should have listened after all. There were tales of despair, anxiety, fear and hopelessness. There were those who had […]

  • Sanusi rocks the boat

    … calls for reduction in debt service, cautions against China By Okey Onyenweaku With the economy spiralling into what seems to be an unstoppable recession, the first in over twenty years, two central bank chiefs, one a former head of the institution and the other the serving boss have gone into combat mode, as both […]

  • UBA maintaining a winning edge in hard times

      Okey Onyenweaku As markets strain against a gagging recession local banks have devised ingenious ways of staying in business. While a number of domestic money centre institutions have resorted to a variety of internal cost containment measures such as increasing the use of automated service provision, Pan African Banking Group, UBA, has opted to […]

  • Ecobank, Chinese companies on collision course over unremitted sale proceeds

      FUNSHO OLOJO Two Chinese companies, Ningbo  Cgas Valve company Limited and Hangzhou Tianlong Steel Cylinder Company Limited, are set to declare an international trade dispute with Ecobank Nigeria over an alleged non- remittance by the bank of $112,166.00 (N52,718.020) being an accrued sales proceeds from goods sold to a Nigerian importer, Mr Ejimofor Chinweze […]

  • Stakeholders lament thriving corruption, low revenue in Customs

    By FUNSHO OLOJO In August, 2015, when President Mohammed Buhari announced the appointment of Col. Hameed Ali (ertd) as the Comptroller –General of Nigeria Customs Service, industry stakeholders were divided in their opinions on the propriety of such appointment. While majority of the stakeholders, mainly Customs brokers, who were grief-stricken by the sudden turn of […]

  • Against the odds: The amazing success story of GT Bank

    Okey Onyenweaku Pushing back against a worsening economic recession, GT Bank Nigeria’s most highly capitalised financial institution has managed to sustain strong operating earnings. It’s Profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of 2016 rose by 59.6% rising from N75.2b in 2015 to N119.9b in 2016. The upward flip in earnings bucked a downward […]


Take a Poll

Please wait...

Subscribe to our newsletter

Enter your email address and be the first to know when our article is published.
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER NOW