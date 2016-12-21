" /> > Rice smuggling thrives in spite of ban | Hallmarknews
Published On: Wed, Dec 21st, 2016

Rice smuggling thrives in spite of ban

 

The smuggling of rice through the land borders has continued to thrive in Badagry area of Lagos State in spite of the Federal Government’s ban on the practice.

Markets along Badagry Expressway close to Seme border, are stocked with various varieties of smuggled rice, especially as the Christmas season approaches.

A smuggler, who identified himself as Sunday Egeseme, was seen offloading bags of rice from his car at Alaba Rago Market in Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

He described the business as ‘lucrative’.

“We are messengers to the main owners of the goods who are in the Seme border.

“Transporting rice from Seme to customers in various location of the town is a fast moving business with good returns,” Egeseme said.

He, however, declined to say the exact amount it cost to ferry a bag of the commodity.

Egeseme, a driver, said that the Christmas period was the peak of the business as many families depended more on the consumption of rice.

At Doyin Bus Stop market before Navy Gate Market, Okokomaiko, a trader who could not find space at the Alaba rice market, was seen taking delivery of the product from smugglers.

A driver simply known as Taiwo, who was exchanging banters with his colleagues for a successful trip, said his target was to make a lot of money before the end of the season.

“I run three trips before morning breaks and two in the day time if the road is good.

“The security officers are there but we still find our way unless one is a new person on the route,” Taiwo said.

Mrs Celine Ukachi, a rice seller at the Navy Gate Rice Market, said, “we are used to selling the Cotonou rice because it is easy to get than the local ones.

“If we see the local ones, we sell together with the Cotonou one so that everybody who wants anyone can buy,” Ukachi said.

The trader also claimed she had been in the business for four years.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has said that it could not commence the sale of its lake rice on December 15 as earlier planned.

The Special Adviser on Food Security to Governor Akinwumi Ambode, Mr Sanni Okanlawan, said in Lagos that the rice would now be on sale from next week

The government had planned to sell the rice at N13, 000 per 50kg bag at the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development area headquarters from Dec. 15.

Okanlawon said that the government was installing mechanisms for Lagosians to celebrate the best Yuletide without hiccups posed by moneybags.

“We are working out the modalities to make sure that what the government intends to sell at N13, 000 was not hijacked and sold to Lagosians at N15,000, that is what we do not want.

“From all indications, hopefully, by next week Lake Rice will be out, so, we want everything to be in place before it is out,” Okanlawan said.

LASG had on December 8 promised that it was ready to roll out Lake Rice on December 15 to Lagosians at N13,000 per 50 kg towards the Yuletide celebrations.

The Special Adviser made the disclosure during the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry National Agriculture Stakeholders Summit.

“Lake Rice is the acronym of both Lagos and Kebbi States joint product which will be out to the public on December 15 at a cost of N13, 000 per 50kg bag as it is already subsidised by the government.

“To make it more available, the rice will be sold at the 57 LGA’s and LCDA’s for easy accessibility and to guard against unwanted persons diverting the product, the state has put in place a committee.

The Lagos State had in March signed an MoU with the Kebbi State Government to produce rice paddy to be milled and packaged in Lagos State.

Facebook Comments

comments

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Prospects of market recovery bleak

      .           Stocks lose N4trn in 3 years; Blue chips shed 47% value Okey Onyenweaku Nine years after the melt down of global financial markets in 2008, the Nigerian stock market has taken a frightening tumble as the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) dropped by an astonishing 60% or -10.7% per annum on a compound […]

  • NICON Insurance, micro finance banks sign MoU to boost Nigeria’s business frontiers

      NICON Insurance has signed a memorandum of Understanding with the National Association of Micro Finance Banks (NAMFB) in order to stem the harsh effects of economic recession on small scale businesses in the country. The pact, sealed by NICON with the umbrella micro finance body, composed of 978 members, is said to be targeted […]

  • Lloyd’s threat: Anxiety as AON struggles to save Nigerian airlines

    There is unease among domestic airlines in Nigeria following a threat by Lloyd’s of London, the world’s leading insurance market, to blacklist them over irregular payment of premiums. This is another unfortunate consequence of a biting economic recession Nigeria is currently undergoing which has among other things thrown the nation into acute shortage of foreign […]

  • Ports get harmonised support portal

      Maritime activities closed last Friday with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) saying the nation’s ports are ready to absorb increase in imported vehicles expected from government’s ban on importation of vehicles through land borders. The Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, gave the indication in Lagos to mark her 100 days in office. […]

  • NDIC, CBN set up committee to study digital currency

      The Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, has said that the commission and CBN had set up a committee to look into the trending “digital currency, ‘Bitcoin’. Ibrahim said this at the ongoing 2016 Workshop for Financial Correspondents in Kaduna. The theme of the workshop is “Economic Recession and the […]

  • Rice smuggling thrives in spite of ban

      The smuggling of rice through the land borders has continued to thrive in Badagry area of Lagos State in spite of the Federal Government’s ban on the practice. Markets along Badagry Expressway close to Seme border, are stocked with various varieties of smuggled rice, especially as the Christmas season approaches. A smuggler, who identified […]

  • Ugwuanyi’s fate hangs in the balance as Appeal Court fails to decide

    The protracted legal tussle between the Enugu State governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former senator representing Enugu North senatorial zone, Ayogu Eze is poised to last longer than anticipated as the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson last week Thursday, reserved judgment on an appeal filed by Eze seeking […]

  • Hallmarknews Backpage

    On November 8, 2016 Americans elected Donald Trump as their 45th president.  By the time you’re reading this, Mr. Trump would have named all his nominees for leadership of various government departments. The president-elect, who will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017, has not only unveiled the lineup of his cabinet, he has also specified […]

  • Union Bank: The stallion reawakens

      After a half century era of dominance of the local banking system up until the mid-1980’s, the bank has gradually seen its relative market disappear. Nevertheless, in the last two years, the institution has regained lost vigour and begun to sprint at an impressive pace with gross earnings and operating margins growing aggressively. In […]

  • Nigerians to celebrate bleak Christmas

      Many who spoke to Business Hallmark noted that the incessant hike in the prices of household goods, especially foodstuffs which have pushed inflation rate to about 20 per cent, has made it very difficult for them to shop for Christmas. Rice which many serve during the Yuletide celebration, which was sold for between N9,000 […]

  • SWEAT, TEARS, ANGUISH: The MMM Crash

      It was a day of reckoning of sorts, participants in the scheme who had before now waved away every warning by government agencies and professional financial analysts as an unnecessary intrusion suddenly realized that they should have listened after all. There were tales of despair, anxiety, fear and hopelessness. There were those who had […]

  • Sanusi rocks the boat

    … calls for reduction in debt service, cautions against China By Okey Onyenweaku With the economy spiralling into what seems to be an unstoppable recession, the first in over twenty years, two central bank chiefs, one a former head of the institution and the other the serving boss have gone into combat mode, as both […]

  • UBA maintaining a winning edge in hard times

      Okey Onyenweaku As markets strain against a gagging recession local banks have devised ingenious ways of staying in business. While a number of domestic money centre institutions have resorted to a variety of internal cost containment measures such as increasing the use of automated service provision, Pan African Banking Group, UBA, has opted to […]

  • Ecobank, Chinese companies on collision course over unremitted sale proceeds

      FUNSHO OLOJO Two Chinese companies, Ningbo  Cgas Valve company Limited and Hangzhou Tianlong Steel Cylinder Company Limited, are set to declare an international trade dispute with Ecobank Nigeria over an alleged non- remittance by the bank of $112,166.00 (N52,718.020) being an accrued sales proceeds from goods sold to a Nigerian importer, Mr Ejimofor Chinweze […]

  • Stakeholders lament thriving corruption, low revenue in Customs

    By FUNSHO OLOJO In August, 2015, when President Mohammed Buhari announced the appointment of Col. Hameed Ali (ertd) as the Comptroller –General of Nigeria Customs Service, industry stakeholders were divided in their opinions on the propriety of such appointment. While majority of the stakeholders, mainly Customs brokers, who were grief-stricken by the sudden turn of […]

  • Against the odds: The amazing success story of GT Bank

    Okey Onyenweaku Pushing back against a worsening economic recession, GT Bank Nigeria’s most highly capitalised financial institution has managed to sustain strong operating earnings. It’s Profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of 2016 rose by 59.6% rising from N75.2b in 2015 to N119.9b in 2016. The upward flip in earnings bucked a downward […]


Take a Poll

Please wait...

Subscribe to our newsletter

Enter your email address and be the first to know when our article is published.
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER NOW