Reporter -Money Market, Capital Market and IT at Business Hallmark – Patrioni Limited

Job Title: Reporter – Money Market, Capital Market and IT
Location: Lagos
Duties
- The reporter would be expected to have a vast and deep knowledge and understanding of the beat.
- The person would be expected to run a daily beat route and gather all critical information that emerge from the beat on a daily basis.
- The reporter would be expected to have adequate writing skills to produce weekly magazine style copy and conduct weekly interviews in a publishable state.
- The reporter would also be required to have a flair for figures and be able to interpret, analyze and communicate data to a lay public in an intelligible manner. Knowledge and competence in the use of Microsoft Excel would be an added advantage.
- Submit publishable interviews, news, and feature stories on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis
Requirements
- Possess 1-2years’ cognate working experience as a reporter
- MS Word literate (with Excel skills as an added advantage)
- Proven skills in reporting business, finance or IT
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
Application Closing Date
20th August, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:
The Advertiser,
Business Hallmark Newspaper,
Riverview Estate, Km 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,
Isheri North, After OPIC Bus Stop,
Ogun State.
Or
Email: laoluayoola@gmail.com , okexion25@yahoo.com , kayshittabey@yahoo.com
