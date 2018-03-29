Remaining Dapchi girl’s release:Serious negotiations ongoing, says Senator

A Lawmaker representing Yobe State, Senator Buka Abba-Ibrahim, has said that serious negotiations are ongoing for the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok School Girls abducted by the Boko Haram.

The Lawmaker revealed this in a point of order on Thursday at plenary.

Leah Sharibu is one of more than a hundred Dapchi schoolgirls that were abducted by the Boko Haram on February 19, 2018, in Yobe State.

Five of her colleagues died in captivity while 104 others were released on March 21, 2018, but she was held back in captivity for allegedly refusing to denounce her Christian faith.

On Thursday Senator Ibrahim told his colleagues, who called for Sharibu’s release, that serious talks were ongoing for her release.

He described the situation as unfortunate, more so as it appears that she would spend Easter in captivity rather than with her family.

There have been calls from different groups for her release more than a month after she was snatched from school.