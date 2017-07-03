[…] Referral is key for small scale businesses —Oluyemisi Akinrinola […]

Oluyemisi Akinrinola, a 2006 graduate of Mass Communication from Covenant University, Ogun State is the CEO of Princess Naturals, a fast growing skin care company situated in Lagos. In this interview, she talks about how the desire to overcome her skin challenge made her venture into skin and beauty business.

Can you tell us about your business and the services you render?

Princess Naturals is a tested and trusted name in the field of all natural beauty products. We make and sell organic skincare products from herbal extracts, ayurvedic spices and aroma oil. We offer the best range of herbal face, body and hair care products. we are also into the sales of jewelries and hair accessories.

I started the business in 2013 and we have been able to help lots of customers achieve A flawless glowing skin. Our products have received several reviews. We presently have distributors in 8 states across Nigeria: Portharcourt, Abuja, Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Ilorin, Enugu and Jos.

Few of our products include organic body butter, skinglow moisturizer, African black soap, handmade soap, pimple/acne removal set, body glow oil, herbal body scrub, body washes, kids soap and cream. Presently we have 5 staff in our Lagos office. We also give weekly tips on how to take care of your skin on our DIY recipe, BBM channel, Instagram and Facebook so even if you are not using our products you can still get recipe from us on how to use kitchen ingredients to get beautiful skin.

Why did you decide to venture into skincare business?

I love looking after my skin, so why won’t I help others and show them how to look after theirs. I love beautiful skin and skincare generally, it is a passion, helping others feel good about their skin gives me joy.

What were you doing prior to setting up Princess Naturals?

I was an HR executive with the Rose of Sharon group owned by Mrs. Folorunso Alakija. I worked there for about 4 years before deciding to call it quits to manage my own business. Working with the company gave me worthwhile experience which has helped me greatly in setting up of my company.

All your products are natural; do you make them yourself?

Princess Naturals makes her products from the scratch using botanical extracts,spices,and aroma oils. Basically all our products are 100% organic both for skin and hair care and can meet up to international standard.

What makes you different from other beauty companies out there?

The ingredients for our products are top notch and carefully selected. Like I said earlier, we use only organic ingredients that heal, protect, maintain and enhance the skin, as it is well known that many plants, spices and essential oils have anti-inflammatory effects and ultimately heals the skin.

In Lagos today, we have had a large influx of young men and women entering organic skincare. While some see it as a career path and an industry that support and celebrates health and wellness, other sees it as money making venture. Our products are unique, work effectively and are quite affordable. We also treat our customer as kings.

Have you in the past had any skin challenge that made you tow this path?

Yes, I had skin issues, I used to have spots on my legs when I was young. I had a skin irritation at age four while staying with my grandma, I can’t really remember how I gotit but I remembered she took me to a general hospital then but the spots were still there despite all medications.

When I became a teenager I was always ashamed to wear skirts. When I started working, I got some foreign products to use on the spots, it didn’t clear them, then I started researching on organic ways with which I could treat it myself. I mixed a soap with herbal plants and I saw the spots fade off. When I saw the result, I decided to go for further training in the field.

What is the first thing Princess Naturals does when a client comes with a complain?

First of all, we evaluate the skin condition, get the customers skin type, make the customer feel at ease by providing a portfolio of jobs we have done and show our client reviews on such cases with pictures

How affordable are your products and services?

I can say boldly that we are very affordable and our clients attest to this. Our products are affordable to students and both low and high income earners.

What is your business secret?

Apart from our products being effective, our products are skin safe, therapeutic and as natural as possible. We make use of ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, cucumber etc. Most of these natural ingredients when applied on the skin aids in the treatment of so many skin conditions.

We have many skincare companies out there who use chemicals in their products because they are cheap while they lie about using organic products. We preach, use and do only naturals

How did you acquire your knowledge of the business?

I trained with Nerolie Nature Skincare &Wellness. They are certified by the school of natural skincare in Bristol London. I also did personal research in the field.

What is your best moment on the job?

My best moment on the job is when I get reviews from clients who trust me with their skin. To me this is worth more than gold.

We have been able to save clients from different skin issues ranging from severe acne/pimples, uneven skin tone, face and body spots, skin discoloration, sunburn etc.

We have also been able to help lots of bride achieve a glowing skin before their wedding. We see customers ditch foundation and powder they use in hiding their pimples and spots after using our products. All these and many more give me joy.

How do you grow your clientele base?

I believe so much in the power of advertising especially if you have a product that works. Social media has helped me a lot. Most of my traffic comes from my BBM Channel- Naturals R Us, Facebook page- Princess Naturals, Instagram – Princess Naturals. We also have a website www.princessnaturals.com.ng

We also get lots of clients via words of mouth. Those who have used our products refer their families and friends to us which has been one of our most successful avenue, referral is key for small scale businesses.

Can you give your readers some beauty and fashion advice?

Always invest in your skin. It has a lot to do with your outer beauty, the best cosmetics is a great looking skin, you can cover your face with all the makeup you have but it is still not as nice as having a beautiful skin.

Eat right, drink lots of water, have enough rest. Always remove your makeup before going bed as leaving makeup on can age your skin seven times faster. Avoid bleaching your skin, love your skin and it will love you back

Can you tell us about yourself?

I am Oluyemisi Akinrinola Nee Olaoye. A 2006 graduate of Mass Communication from Covenant University, Ogun State. I have a Master’s Degree in Public and International affairs from the University of Lagos. I love to read, research and cook. I am passionate about skincare and beauty.

