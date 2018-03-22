" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Thu, Mar 22nd, 2018

Raped Chrisland schoolchild recounts ‘bad things’ done to her

Child X, the pupil allegedly defiled by Adegboyega Adenekan, a 47-year-old Chrisland School supervisor, on Thursday testified at an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence court in Lagos and confirmed that she was abused.

.Chrisland supervisor, Adegboyega Adenekan, who allegedly serially raped a Schoolchild.

Child X, who is now four-years-old, was two years and 11-months at the time the alleged defilement occurred serially in 2016 at the Victoria Garden City (VGC) branch of the school.

The trial which was slated to begin at 2pm, due to other matters, did not start until 3.26pm. It ended at 5.53pm.

Before Child X’s testimony, Justice Sybil Nwaka, had ordered that members of the public vacate the public gallery of the courtroom. However, she allowed journalists and lawyers to witness the testimony.

When Child X was brought into the courtroom, the judge rose from her bench to sit by a desk opposite Child X.

Justice Nwaka engaging Child X in small talk said: “I love your shoes, we are all your uncle and aunties here. Do you like the building? Do you know why you are here?”

Child X said: “I’m here to talk about the bad things Mr Adenekan did to me.”

Justice Nwaka responding said: “You know you are here to tell the truth, Jesus loves children and what do your Sunday School teachers tell you?”

Child X: “Always tell the truth.”

Before Child X took oath as a witness, Justice Nwaka repeated to her not to be afraid to tell the truth and that the people in the courtroom are all her friends.

The judge warned journalists against taking photographs, making recordings or revealing the identity of Child X.

The prosecution led by Mr Jide Boye, the Chief State Counsel led the child in evidence by asking a series of questions and getting the following responses from her.

Prosecution: “How old are you?”

Child X: “Four”

Prosecution: “How many schools have you attended?”

Child X: “Two”

Prosecution:” What are the names of the schools?”

Child X: “Chrisland, Grange School”

Prosecution pointing across the room to Adenekan: “Do you know him?”

Child X: “No”

Prosecution: “Who is Mr Adenekan?”

Child X: “When I go to class after recess, I see Mr Adenekan after recess”

Prosecution: “What did Mr Adenekan do to you?”

Child X: “He put his mouth in my wee-wee, the first time he did that, he took me out of the class. The second time, I ran. I tried to report to my teacher but my teacher did not believe me, so I reported to my mummy.

READ  IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen

“First time he did it was inside his office which was the toilet, the second time he did it was in the hall which was outside.

“I did not like what he did, he put his hand in my wee-wee, he put his wee-wee in my wee-wee and he put his mouth in my wee-wee.”

The prosecution at this point proceeded to show Child X three photographs, one of which was Adenekan’s.

Child X identified Adenekan’s photograph.

Child X said: “This is Mr Adenekan, I remember how he used to greet me but I don’t know where he is.”

Prosecution: “How did you feel when he was doing it to you?”

Child X: “I felt I should tell my mummy, I felt pain.”

Prosecution: “When he did it, what were you wearing?”

Child X: “My Chrisland School uniform.”

Prosecution: “Can you describe how he did it to you?”

Child X: “He put his hand under my uniform, he put his hand in my wee-wee, pull my uniform down and it was really really paining me.

“When it was really really paining me, I screamed and he covered my mouth like this (demonstrated with hand over her mouth).

“I couldn’t do anything because he covered my mouth. When I was trying to remove it (his hand) he tightened my mouth.”

Prosecution: “Describe his office”

Child X: “I cannot remember.”

The defence counsel, Mr Olatunde Adejuyigbe (SAN) opposed the tendering as evidence, the three photographs shown to Child X during proceedings. According to him, the prosecution did not comply with Section 86 of the Evidence Act.

In his submission Boye told the court that in accordance with Section 84 of the Evidence Act, photographs are no longer secondary evidence but primary evidence and as a result, the photographs should be admitted as evidence.

In a short ruling Justice Nwaka said: “I cannot agree more with the prosecution. These photographs do not have a certificate. I mark them tendered but rejected.”

While cross-examining Child X, Adejuyigbe asked her the following questions.

Defence: “Do you like to draw?”

Child X: ” I don’t know how to draw yet but I like to draw”

Defence: “You said something really really pained you, when you got home did you tell your mummy about it?”

Child X: “Yes”

Child X responding to Adejuyigbe’s questions, recalled some of her pre-school teachers at Chrisland School.

READ  Saraki meets Bill Gates, Dangote over health financing

Defence: “Did anyone tell you before that he will kill you?”

Child X: “I don’t know what that means”

Defence: “Did you see Mr Adenekan today,?”

Child X: “I only saw him in the picture.”

Defence: “Do you know there are three tables in Mr Adenekan’s office? ”

Child X: “No”

Defence: “His office is not near your class, do you remember?”

Child X: “No”

Defence: “Have you entered Mr Adenekan’s office before?”

Child X: “Only when he did the bad things to me”

Defence: “Did he take anyone else with you?”

Child X: “No”

Defence: “Did you take your mummy to any corner?”

Child X: “No when I told her what happened to me, she changed my school.”

Defence: “Does your aunty (name withheld) bath for you?”

Child X: “Sometimes her but everytime my mummy.”

Defence: “Have you seen the police before?”

Child X: “I have seen them guarding the door at the gate before I enter my school gate.”

Defence: “Is there a doctor’s office at your school? ”

Child X: “Yes”

Defence: “Do you go to the toilet alone in school? ”

Child X: “When I want to go by myself they (teachers) still follow me”

Defence: “Did anyone tell you what to say when you get here?”

Child X: “No”

Earlier during the cross-examination of Child X’s mother, the video in which Child X was portraying her alleged defilement at a clinical psychologist’s office was replayed in court by the defence.

The mother (name withheld) admitted to the defence that some parts of the sessions of Child X’s interview with the clinical psychologist were not recorded.

“At the time she started drawing the private part, I can confirm to you that I was in the corner of the room and I only asked my child questions regarding the defendant’s name,” she said.

The mother also told the court that she reported to the police that the defendant took her child to a corner in the school where he allegedly defiled her.

“I mentioned the corner to the police and it is in my statement. Like I said before, I initially wanted to cover it up.

“I mentioned it to the school authorities but I later told them to forget it that it never happened.

“I was afraid of people like you (pointing at the SAN), it is a shameful act,” she tearfully said.

Justice Sybil Nwaka adjourned the case until May 21 for continuation of trial at 11am.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Trump rattles Stock markets with China trade tariff

    U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of imports from China, although his action was far removed from threats that could have ignited a global trade war. Under the terms of the memorandum, Trump will target the Chinese imports only after a consultation […]

  • Buhari visits Zamfara, assures residents better security

    President Muhammadu Buhari has promised the people of Zamfara State that the security situation in the country will improve soon. President Buhari who is in the state on an official visit said this on Thursday, that the state will start experiencing some security improvement before the next rainy season, which is in a few weeks. […]

  • Ambode woos Japanese investors in Tokyo talks

    Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has held talks with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship Committee in Tokyo on how to improve transportation in the state. Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said the meeting which was to woo Japanese investors, was being attended by two members of […]

  • Dangote, Bill Gates to address special NEC meeting

    Africa’s leading industrialist Aliko Dangote and Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates are expected to address a special session of the National Economic Council on Thursday. A media advisory released by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office said the two businessmen will deliver opening speeches at the meeting. The Special session underscores the Buhari administration’s Economic […]

  • Saraki meets Bill Gates, Dangote over health financing

    The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, met with Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates and African Business Mogul, Alh. Aliko Dangote to proffer solutions to financing healthcare in Nigeria. Saraki who was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, had the breakfast with the business magnates and […]

  • EU targets Facebook, Google on digital tax

    European Union (EU) would on Wednesday unveil digital tax targeted at Facebook and Google. The EU’s move will bring yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelations over misused data of 50 million users shocked the world. The special tax is the latest measure by the 28-nation European Union to rein in Silicon Valley giants and […]

  • 105 Dapchi schoolgirls released

    One hundred and five of the 110 abducted schoolgirls in Dapchi have been released. The girls are being transported to their homes, Presidential Aide Shebu Garba confirmed on Wednesday. The release of the girls came barely a few days after Defence Minister Dan Alli promised that the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls would be rescued. They were […]

  • Breaking: Dapchi schoolgirls found

    The 110 Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state on 19 February, have been recovered. Reports said the girls are being transported home, from where they were found. Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu has confirmed the report. But information is at the moment sketchy. One report said […]

  • Breaking: Journalists barred as abducted Dapchi girls return

    Information reaching Business Hallmark has it that some of the abducted Dapchi Secondary school girls have been rescued this morning. Confirming the rescue,  Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the girls were being taken to a safe location. “Yes, the girls are being transported to safety. We […]

  • 8 retained as Obiano names 19 commissioners

      Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, sent a list of 19 Commissioner designates to the state of Assembly for screening. The List contains eleven new entrants while eight of those who served in his first tenure would be making a return. The returnee commissioners are: Dr. Mrs Uju Nwogu (Anaocha), former […]

  • Osinbajo: FG speeds up rail, to develop Warri, Onitsha ports

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government is taking multi-pronged measures, such as speeding work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail and developing Onitsha and Warri ports to ease the congestion at the nation’s premier port in Apapa. Government, he said, is also working on reducing the frustrations of importers at the seaports and passengers arriving […]

  • NNPC set to revive four refineries

    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has vowed to get the nation’s four refineries back to their optimal, working capacities. Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru made the promise last  weekend, shortly after receiving the Man of the Year Award from a Lagos-based daily. According to a statement signed on Monday by […]

  • Unity Bank denies Milost’s $1bn investment

    FELIX OLOYEDE Unity Bank has refuted claim that Milost Global Inc plans to invest $1 billion in Unity Bank Plc, saying it has not reached any agreement with Milost to warrant such speculation. A statement from the Bank signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Matthew Obiazikwor said: “we categorically dismiss media claims of any such […]

  • Zuckerberg loses $5b, Facebook shares fall

    Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant faced an onslaught of criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign harvested and misused data on 50 million members. On Wall Street, Facebook shares skidded 6.8 percent amid concerns about pressure for new regulations that could hurt […]

  • NNPC operations to go digital

    The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, says the corporation is poised to go paperless in its operations soon, as part of efforts to ensure transformation of country’s oil sector. Baru said this while inaugurating two committees to achieve this purpose. A statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr […]

  • Debt bomb:Nigeria plays with fire

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As far as financial bombs go Nigeria’s N22 trillion public debt is in a class of its own. Indeed the country’s total external and internal debt has exploded to a thundering 21.7 trillion according to data released recently by the Nigerian Debt Management Office (DMO). The agency’s report notes that the country’s […]