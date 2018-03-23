Rally: PDP threatens legal action against Kano Govt.

-
Afreximbank opens $800m credit lines for 55 banks
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has opened credit lines amounting to $800 million in 55 banks across Africa to facilitate the confirmation of letters of credit to support intra-African trade. Mr Obi Emekekwue, the bank’s Director and Global Head, Communications and Events Management Department, said that under the strategy launched in 2016, about $25 billion […]
`Pursue your dreams’, Buhari tells Dapchi girls
Buhari advises Dapchi girls President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday interacted with the recently rescued Dapchi schoolgirls and advised them to pursue their dreams without fear. The President assured them of their safety and that efforts are on to also rescue the remaining Chibok girls and other Nigerians in captivity of the terrorists. The girls were […]
Yoruba youths demand referendum, say Nigeria has known only sadness, strive, war since creation
By OBINNA EZUGWU The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has asked that a referendum or plebiscite be held so that Nigerians can decide on the kind of country they want, noting that since independence, the country has remained a country where sadness, war, hatred and bigotry thrives, and where happiness has continued to be […]
Trump rattles Stock markets with China trade tariff
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of imports from China, although his action was far removed from threats that could have ignited a global trade war. Under the terms of the memorandum, Trump will target the Chinese imports only after a consultation […]
Buhari visits Zamfara, assures residents better security
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised the people of Zamfara State that the security situation in the country will improve soon. President Buhari who is in the state on an official visit said this on Thursday, that the state will start experiencing some security improvement before the next rainy season, which is in a few weeks. […]
Ambode woos Japanese investors in Tokyo talks
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has held talks with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship Committee in Tokyo on how to improve transportation in the state. Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said the meeting which was to woo Japanese investors, was being attended by two members of […]
Dangote, Bill Gates to address special NEC meeting
Africa’s leading industrialist Aliko Dangote and Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates are expected to address a special session of the National Economic Council on Thursday. A media advisory released by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office said the two businessmen will deliver opening speeches at the meeting. The Special session underscores the Buhari administration’s Economic […]
Saraki meets Bill Gates, Dangote over health financing
The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, met with Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates and African Business Mogul, Alh. Aliko Dangote to proffer solutions to financing healthcare in Nigeria. Saraki who was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, had the breakfast with the business magnates and […]
EU targets Facebook, Google on digital tax
European Union (EU) would on Wednesday unveil digital tax targeted at Facebook and Google. The EU’s move will bring yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelations over misused data of 50 million users shocked the world. The special tax is the latest measure by the 28-nation European Union to rein in Silicon Valley giants and […]
105 Dapchi schoolgirls released
One hundred and five of the 110 abducted schoolgirls in Dapchi have been released. The girls are being transported to their homes, Presidential Aide Shebu Garba confirmed on Wednesday. The release of the girls came barely a few days after Defence Minister Dan Alli promised that the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls would be rescued. They were […]
8 retained as Obiano names 19 commissioners
Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, sent a list of 19 Commissioner designates to the state of Assembly for screening. The List contains eleven new entrants while eight of those who served in his first tenure would be making a return. The returnee commissioners are: Dr. Mrs Uju Nwogu (Anaocha), former […]
Osinbajo: FG speeds up rail, to develop Warri, Onitsha ports
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government is taking multi-pronged measures, such as speeding work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail and developing Onitsha and Warri ports to ease the congestion at the nation’s premier port in Apapa. Government, he said, is also working on reducing the frustrations of importers at the seaports and passengers arriving […]
NNPC set to revive four refineries
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has vowed to get the nation’s four refineries back to their optimal, working capacities. Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru made the promise last weekend, shortly after receiving the Man of the Year Award from a Lagos-based daily. According to a statement signed on Monday by […]
Unity Bank denies Milost’s $1bn investment
FELIX OLOYEDE Unity Bank has refuted claim that Milost Global Inc plans to invest $1 billion in Unity Bank Plc, saying it has not reached any agreement with Milost to warrant such speculation. A statement from the Bank signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Matthew Obiazikwor said: “we categorically dismiss media claims of any such […]