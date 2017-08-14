Quest for Food Sufficiency: ‘Nigeria operates below 50 tractors per 1,000 km2, a far cry from the African standard.

608 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

FELIX OLOYEDE

Nigeria’s drive to attain food sufficiency may take a longer time if frantic efforts are not made to reverse the current trends of very low mechanized agriculture in the country. The country is way off below global standard in terms of the number of tractors per land area that farmers own, having less than 50 tractors per 1,000 Km2 farmland.

Mr. Friday Ali, Head, Greenhouse Unit of the Agriculture Division, Dizengoff Nigeria revealed this while speaking at the Monthly Forum of the Nigerian Association of Agricultural Journalists (NAAJ) in partnership with Nigerian Breweries Plc in Lagos last week.

He noted that countries like the United States of America (USA) and India were far ahead of Nigeria, adding that while the USA was having a record of 250 tractors per one thousand square kilometres, Nigeria was having less than 50 tractors per one thousand square kilometres which was a far cry from the African standard.

“With what we are projecting there (on projector), you will discover that Nigeria is still very far from the global standard in terms of the number of tractors per land area that farmers own. We can see that while countries like USA are having a record of 250 tractors per one thousand square kilometres, Nigeria is still far below 50 tractors per one thousand square kilometres. That is a wide gap, even India is ahead of us. We are even below the Africa standard,” he further explained.

According to him, Nigeria still has a long way to go, he however reminded the journalists that the onus lie on them to educate the farmers through their reportage and create awareness on what mechanization could do for the nation’s agricultural sector.

“I don’t need to start lecturing us today on the use of tractors and implements on our farms in terms of farm power, in terms of haulage, tillage, planting, spraying , a lot of things that tractors and implements can do for our farmers.

“So, if we want to take our place rightly in Africa, we must not rest on our oars, we must be on our toes to create this awareness with States and Federal Governments using whatever available means that there is through cooperatives, organizing farmers in clusters. We know it may be difficult for an average farmer to own the tractor and actually, if you must get the tractor, there must be minimum hectare for you to use those tractors efficiently so that they don’t lie fallow.

“So, we are far below global standard and in Dizengoff, with what we are doing before now, we will still continue to play our role by making quality tractors, good quality implements and good after sale services and with the spare parts available at the right time for our farmers to be helped in mechanizing their operations on the farm”, he added.

Ali further pointed out that if Nigeria must move forward in the agricultural sector, her people must move away from hoes and cutlasses agriculture to mechanized agriculture saying that for Nigerian farmers to be fully mechanized, they need to have access to good tractors that would deliver as well as good implements that would deliver.

He continued, “Agriculture is not all about tilling the land, we can also have our crop protection mechanized. Of what use is it to farmers who laboured, tilled the land and he doesn’t have the right range of equipment to use in crop protection?

“Over a period of three, four, five years, we have been able to sell well over 300 units of tractors per annum and I can tell you that over 90 per cent of these tractors from our records are still functional and delivering service to the farmers”.

