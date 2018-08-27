Published On: Mon, Aug 27th, 2018

Python Dance 3 sparks outrage in South East

By OBINNA EZUGWU

For a region that is arguably the most peaceful in the country, the recent announcement of yet another military operation termed Operation Python Dance III in the South East Geopolitical Zone came as a rude shock to many, especially given that the people of the zone were yet to fully recover from the impact of the previous operation in September 2017.

During the previous operation a yet to be ascertained number of people were killed in Abia State and beyond, while the whereabouts of the self acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his parents remain unknown.

Operation Python Dance III, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division Nigeria Army, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Boman Kabuk, announced on Wednesday fortnight ago at the 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha, Anambra State, when he paid a familiarisation visit to the military cantonment, having resumed duties in Enugu on August 6, 2018, will involve formations and units under 82 Division, Nigerian Army in a training exercise.

“Exercise Egwu Eke III, is a training exercise for troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and during the training, if there are criminal activities like armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities that disturb peace and tranquility of the citizenry along the line, the Army will not close its eyes and watch those criminals activities to thrive,” the GOC said.

But it’s a plan that has continued to draw condemnation from many leaders of the zone who insist that the military exercise is only part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued attempt to ‘intimidate’ the Igbo nation, since according to them, there is no armed insurrection in the zone to warrant what they say is high handed military operation, even as others insist that it is illegal for the president to unilaterally deploy the military for such operation without going through the National Assembly.

Condemning the proposed operation, one time governorship aspirant in Lagos State and chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Barr Okey Okoroji accused President of using the Nigerian Army as an army of occupation to intimidate the people of the South East and prepare grounds for rigging 2019 general election in the zone.

“Obviously, Buhari has developed a penchant for haunting the weak,” Okoroji said. “His hatred for the South East and the South South, which has its basis in bigotry, is the propelling factor that drives all the antagonistic and obnoxious policies he is choosing to unleash on that region.

“He has not gotten tired of bloodshed, he has not gotten tired of deploying Nigerian Army as  army of occupation in that region, whose only goal is to kill because there is not internal security threat in that part of the country.”

“Even if there is internal security threat in any part, it is the duty of the police and not the army. It is the police that are trained to maintain peace or for crime fighting. We don’t have an international war. There is no insurgency in that region. There is no insurrection in the region, just a figment of Buhari’s imagination.  And he is using the so called Operation Python Dance III as a ploy to rig elections and to prepare for the rigging of the 2019 election in that region.”

Okoroji however argued that the president will fail in his bid to cower the region while calling on the international community to pay attention to his activities in the area.

“It is an effort that will end up in futility. It is going to be one of his greatest undoing. He is a man on his way out of power. He has lost the support of the people. The people of Nigeria are tired of his mal-administration and mis-governance. The international community is tired of Buhari’s flawed administration that has added no value, whatsoever to the development of this country.

“It has not added value to the lives of our people, if anything it has taken lives out of our people. His operation Python Dance III in South Eastern Nigeria would be dealt with the way similar oppressive policies are dealt with by the people.

“We have no arms; we are lawful people who are interested in living our lives in accordance with rule of law. Buhari is not interested in rule of law; he is a president of impunity. He was out of the country for almost 15 days. He has been holidaying while Nigerians back here are hungry and are subjected to all kinds of security challenges. The economy is in shambles, many foreign investors have left.

“So it is for want of what to do that this dictatorial president of Nigeria wants to do the so called Operation Python Dance III. But what he forgets is that power is transient. Not only is power transient, since he is determined to go and kill people, is he sure of his own life?” he queried.

“The international community should be paying attention to the atrocities of this man; for the violence he has chosen to unleash to the people of Nigeria and unbridled hatred for the Igbo man. At the appropriate time, he will reap the result of his atrocities,” Okoroji concluded.

In his own remarks, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga pointed out that the South East remained a peaceful region and wondered why the administration will leave places like Zamfara and Sokoto in the North West where there is armed banditry as well as Boko Haram in the North East and Fulani herdsmen in the North Central and begin to deploy the military in the South East.

Uwazurike recalled that the number of people killed in the previous operation had not yet been ascertained, and wondered why the operation is necessary.

“There’s insecurity in the North.  The military dishes out casualty figures from time to time. Recently it conducted a Catwalk Exercise in the North Central zone. But in the South-East, it conducted operation python dance,” he said.

“One year after the casualty figure has not been released. It’s about to launch another operation. Note that the North Central zone only was an exercise. The South-East one is an operation. Soon all kinds reasons will be parroted by those who point at their father’s compound with their left hand as the justification for this desecration of Igboland,” he noted.

Similarly, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo last week through its spokesperson, Mr. Chucks Ibegbu warned that sending troops to the region would only cause undue panic among the people and will only serve to heat up the polity.

Ibegbu chided the military for being unable to produce its needed weapons, but only revelling in intimidating innocent Nigerians, while advising that troops be deployed to farms, road construction sites or be engaged in city beautification purposes if there are no more defence jobs for them to do.

“Nigeria Army should by now be producing medium range missiles and ammunitions for which Nigeria is spending billions of naira that should have been used to develop the country. Rather, they produce only salt and light weapons at DICON and spend the rest of their time intimidating innocent Nigerians,” he said.

“We need a people’s Army and security agencies and not intimidators. Let the Army go and produce food for its personnel in Army farms and sell the rest to Nigerian citizens.”

Meanwhile, rights group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria(HURIWA), had last week described the proposed exercise as totally unnecessary because, according to them, the South East of Nigeria does not have any major national security threat as much as the North East where the war on terror is raging.

The group which stated this in a statement by its  National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, said the only place such military operation is relevant is in the North East, while wondering what the government had done about the killing of thousands of people in Zamfara.

“We do not understand the strategic need of such a wide ranging military exercise in the peaceful South East of Nigeria when the military combat troops are in high demand in the North West state of Zamfara whereby bandits have killed over 3,000 innocent people and in the entire North East,” the group said.

“Be that as it may there are rules of engagement that must be complied with. The previous two phases of operation python dance left so much wounds and deaths resulting from excessive use of brute force against civilians,” the group said.

The group lamented that the last Operation Python dance led to the extra-legal killings of dozens of civilians including the disappearance of the leader IPOB leader, Kanu and his parents and called on President Buhari to order investigation into the killings.

“The Nigerian government headed by Buhari has still not conducted thorough investigation into the dozens of extra-legal killings that was caused by the military forces during the operation python dance II even with the Kangaroo panel it set up to do a yeoman’s job.”

It noted that the Nigerian Armed Forces when deployed for either internal or external operations, are bound by the laws of war and international law in the conduct of the operations, but said after  dozens of civilians were killed in Abia State, not a single soldier has been prosecuted for these “crimes against humanity.”

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Nigerian economy grows at slower pace in Q2 2018

    Nigerian economic growth slowed down in the first six months of 2018, on the back of deceleration in the oil sector, says Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.    The report showed that Nigerian economy grew 1.50 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms to N16.58trillion in […]

  • DAURA: Fall of the hatchet man

    The inside story of foreign connection to his sack By OBINNA EZUGWU When on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 Mr. Lawal Musa Daura, the erstwhile Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) was summarily dismissed by then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo over the invasion of the National Assembly by masked officials of the agency […]

  • H1 2018: Union Bank shines with fixed income securities

    By FELIX OLOYEDE Union Bank has shown indications of  a pleasant period for shareholders as improved revenues from e-banking and fixed income securities raised its bottom line in half year (H1) 2018.  Nigeria’s second oldest commercial lender saw its gross revenue rise 16 per cent to N83.3 billion on the back of non-interest income, which […]

  • CBN launches measures to boost Agric, Manufacturing

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU In a masterful review of bank lending policy the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has engineered a solution to reducing funding costs to both the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. In a move that took analysts by surprise the Bank recently announced a policy of allowing commercial banks use a proportion of their […]

  • Breaking: Detained IPOB women freed

      A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has freed, unconditionally, all 114 women arrested and detained earlier in the week by the state police command whilst on a peaceful protest in demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the acclaimed leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), who […]

  • Abia: Activist condemns attack on Otti’s supporters, says govt. desperate because it has failed

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Rights activist and former President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, Mr. Monday Ubani, has condemned Tuesday’s attack on supporters of Dr. Alex Otti, a governorship aspirant in Abia State under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at Obingwa Local Government Area of the state by thugs suspected […]

  • Oshiomhole tackles Saraki in fight to finish

      By OBINNA EZUGWU Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has since made the removal of Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki from office as Senate helmsman his major preoccupation. But his plots in this regard, as well as his hard-line stance on otherwise delicate issues, are not only threatening APC […]

  • Financial crisis in power sector endanger banks

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA   Except prompt actions are urgently taken, the banking sector could face another major financial crisis, no thanks to their heavy exposure to distressed power firms operating in the country. According to concerned experts in the power industry, a large chunk of the loans to power firms might be impaired likely throw […]

  • NSE: Investors devise survival strategies

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) scrapes past a downward slanting tunnel, a growing number of investors in the local stock market have started to rebalance their equity portfolios. Investors who have largely been exposed to fast moving consumer goods industries (FMCG’s) are beginning to redirect scarce cash to banking sector […]

  • Interim Dividends: Naira rain at GT Bank

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU With its year on year yield at 9.98 per cent, GT Bank Plc has become the toast of local investors as its stock price bounced from N24 per share at the start of 2017 to a more recent price of N38. Audited accounts for the bank released last week saw gross earnings […]

  • Python Dance 3: Uwazurike condemns planned military operation in the South East as unnecessary intimidation

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has condemned the planned military operation in the South East zone, Python Dance 3, as unnecessary and an attempt to intimidate the people of the zone. Chief Uwazurike who registered his displeasure over the planned military exercise […]

  • Stocks: Oil sector stocks defy economic downturn in 2nd Quarter

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Despite a mild economic recovery in 2018, Oil sector stocks listed on the main board of Nigeria’s stock exchange are only recently shaking off the anguish of last year’s sector melt down. Indeed of the six leading Oil-related companies that have published 2nd quarter results in 2018, Seplat beat the blues by […]

  • Bears clobber Bulls in major rout

    By FELIX OLOYEDE After a stellar 2017, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has collapsed to becoming the fourth worst performing equity market on the global over the last six months as political pressure and a United States of America (USA) interest rate hike intensify investor’s apathy. The local bourse plunged 18.24 per cent over the […]

  • PDP Coalition: anxiety mounts over flag bearer

    By OBINNA EZUGWU With the recent defection of Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the list of anticipated presidential hopefuls under the main opposition party’s platform is complete. But it now faces an imminent danger of being torn apart by the collision of […]

  • H1: Zenith Bank waves the magic wand

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Despite weak economic tailwinds, Zenith Bank Plc is fashioning a path to stronger corporate earnings in the year 2018. The bank’s management has recently struck a pact with lower operating expenses relative income while putting a spear through the heart of nonperforming loans (NPLs) as the banks half year (H1) 2018 results […]

  • I will disclose my 2019 presidential ambition in due time – Saraki

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said he will tell Nigerians whether or not he will run for president in 2019 when the time is ripe. Saraki who stated this while responding to questions from journalists during his world press conference earlier on Wednesday in Abuja, following Tuesday’s invasion of the National […]