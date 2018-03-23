`Pursue your dreams’, Buhari tells Dapchi girls

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday interacted with the recently rescued Dapchi schoolgirls and advised them to pursue their dreams without fear.

The President assured them of their safety and that efforts are on to also rescue the remaining Chibok girls and other Nigerians in captivity of the terrorists.

The girls were released on Wednesday, after members of the outlawed Boko Haram group abducted them from the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State on February 19.

“To the rescued students, we want to reassure you as our daughters that you will freely live and pursue your dreams in Nigeria of peace and order, without fear of violence or molestation.

“While parents of the Dapchi girls rejoice because of the reunion with their children, I want to appeal to the Chibok Community never to lose hope or to despair.

“We are determined as never before, to bring back our remaining Chibok daughters and this, we must accomplish and that will be soon, by God’s grace,” he added.

The delighted President formally announced that 105 Dapchi schoolgirls and two others previously abducted by the insurgents were unconditionally released by their abductors.

He noted that the development which he described as “cheering and hearty” signifies the commitment of his administration to the security and well-being of all Nigerians.

President Buhari further recalled his visit to Yobe State last week during which he sympathised with the parents, families, and people of the state on the tragic abduction of the students in Dapchi.

He added that he had made a solemn pledge “on my word of honour” that the Federal Government would do everything possible to ensure the unconditional release of the girls.

“We are never in doubt about our focus and direction since the assumption of this administration – security, anti-corruption and revamping of our economy are the main focus of our government.

“We reached out to our contacts at home and abroad, we embarked on backchannel shuttles with a clear view to bringing to an end this tragedy.

“We entered into negotiations solely to make sure that no single girl was hurt. This strategy paid off as the girls have been released without any incidents,” the President added.