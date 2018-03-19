Profitability: GTB, Zenith raise the bar as bumper returns set new industry pace

418 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By FELIX OLOYEDE

As the results of firms in different sectors of the economy tumble on to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), GT and Zenith bank are setting the pace in the financial services sector as their gross revenues and post-tax profits for 2017 pierce new heights.

Both banks that rank as strategically important banks (SIBs) by the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) have posted returns that defy recent recessionary challenges which plagued the economy in the first quarter (Q1) of the year. Indeed both GT and Zenith bank have had roaring operating performances in the past twelve months as their revenues and earnings jumped on the back of the strong growth in income from treasury bills and bonds and a large increase in foreign exchange related income.

GT pushes forward

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc climbed the back of economic recovery to grow its profit-before-tax (PBT) by 21.3 per cent to ₦200.2 billion in 2017 as investors smile to the bank with improved dividend income of N2.40 per share compared to N2.00 received in 2016. The bank had earlier declared a 30 kobo interim dividend in June 2017.

A review of the GT’s 2017 financial statement released last Wednesday showed a marginal growth in its gross earnings by 1.1 per cent to ₦419.2 billion from ₦414.6 billion in 2016; driven primarily by growth in interest income as well as e-payment revenues.

The Bank’s loan book dipped by 8.9 per cent from ₦1.590 trillion recorded as at December 2016 to ₦1.449 trillion in December 2017 while customer deposits increased by 3.8 per cent to ₦2.062 trillion from ₦1.986 trillion in December 2016.

The Bank’s balance sheet remained strong with a 3.9 per cent growth in Total Assets and Contingents as the Bank closed the year ended December 2017 with Total Assets and Contingents of ₦3.845 trillion and Shareholders’ Funds of ₦625.2 Billion.

In terms of Assets quality, NPL ratio increased to 7.7 per cent in December 2017 from 3.7 per cent in the contemporary period of 2016 largely as a result of classification of a single exposure within the Nigerian Telecommunications Industry.

However, non-performing loans seemed to be moderate at 4.6 per cent, which was 40 basis points below the regulatory threshold of 5 per cent. Overall, the bank’s asset quality has remained stable with adequate coverage of 119.6 per cent, with Capital adequacy remaining strong with a ratio (CAR) of 25.7 per cent (as against the regulatory threshold of 15 per cent). Equity and assets yields, Return on Average Equity (ROAE) and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) closed at 35.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively.

Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director/CEO the bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, noted that, “2017 was a pivotal year for the bank. We delivered a strong result in a challenging environment; achieving record growth in earnings, carefully managing cost margins and leveraging our digital-first customer-centric strategy to deliver world-class services that are simple, cheap and easily accessible.”

He further stated that “The result demonstrates the fundamental strength of our franchise as well as the progress we are making in transforming our organization into a platform on which our customers could build their businesses, connect with their consumers and access all the resources that they need to make their lives better.”

GT Bank has continued to report the best financial ratios for a Financial Institution in the industry as revealed by its return on equity (ROE) of 35.4% and cost to income ratio of 38.1% evidencing the efficient management of assets and operational efficiency. Overall, the Bank has enshrined its position as a clear leader in the industry. In recognition of its innovation and hard work, the Bank received over 20 international awards in 2017.

Zenith sizzles

Zenith Bank put up an impressive financial performance in 2017, growing its post-tax profit by 37 per cent to N177.93 billion. Consequently, the bank’s investors will smile to the bank with a N2.70 dividend per share, or 34 per cent higher than the N2.02 per share they got in 2016.

A review of the recently released 2017 financial statement of the commercial lender showed that its gross earnings was up 47 per cent to N745.19 billion on the back of 456 per cent rise in securities trading gains to N157.97 billion compared to N28.4 billion in 2016 with treasury bills trading climbing 928 per cent to N88.9 billion and derivative income increasing 242 per cent to N68.71 billion during period from N20.08 billion in 2016.

Zenith Bank grew its gross earnings 47 per cent to N745.19 billion as interest and similar income rose 23 per cent, while other operating income tumbled -16 per cent weakened by -51 per cent drop in foreign currency revaluation gain, due to the stability in the country’s FOREX market in the better part of 2017.

Significant improvement in the bank’s auction fees income by 145 per cent to N1.89 billion (Q4 2016: N772 million) and 86 per cent rise in commission from turnover to N1.74 billion bolstered its fee and commission which climbed 32 per cent to N90.14 billion compared to N68.44 in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Zenith Bank’s improved revenue came at a higher cost as there was a significant rise interest and similar expenses, which rose 50 per cent to N216.64 billion from N144.38 billion in 2016. Personnel cost was up 9 per cent to N64.46 billion, while operating expenses surged 43 per cent to N148.35 billion during the period under review.

And despite -8 per cent cut in the bank’s loans and advances to N2.1 trillion, its impairment provision went up by a whopping 204 per cent to N98.23 billion in Q4 2017 against N32.35 billion in the preceding year. The 16 months recession which Nigeria experienced between 2016 and 2017 has adversely impacted the non-performing loans (NPL) in the Nigerian banking industry with the sector’s average NPL ratio climbing to over 17 per cent in Q3 2017.

Meanwhile, customers’ deposits swelled 15 per cent to N3.44 trillion with savings and term deposits increasing 7 per cent and 3 per cent respectively and domiciliary deposit improved 10 per cent in 2017.

Treasury bills which soared 68 per cent helped increased Zenith Bank total assets 18 per cent to N5.6 trillion last year from N4.74 trillion in 2016. The bank has the largest asset in the country’s banking industry.

Increased dues to African Finance Corporation and ABSA Bank, which pushed the bank’s debt up by 35 per cent to N356.5 billion (Q4 2016: N263.11 billion) and caused its total liabilities to rise 18 per cent to N4.77 trillion in 2017.

There was a 37 per cent upswing in Zenith Bank’s earnings per share to N5.66 from N4.12 in Q4 2016 and its P/E ratio stood at 5.10.

The lender’s stock shed -3.85 per cent to N28.75 on Thursday, despite the banking sector moving up 0.07 per cent. It posted a 105.3 per cent return year-on-year.

GT and Zenith Bank with their latest financials for 2017 signpost an era of banking resurgence as analysts expect that a less troubled economy in 2018 should lift gross earnings and net income of both institutions much higher than the previous year. Forward earnings per share projections suggest at least a 22 per cent growth. With a P/E of 7.42 for GT and 4.87 for Zenith investors have attractive current price to earnings ratios and strong forward earnings forecasts that make both stocks prime hidden value investment opportunities.