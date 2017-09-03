" /> Prof Oladapo Ashiru: Nigeria's golden boy of medical science innovation | Hallmarknews
Published On: Sun, Sep 3rd, 2017

Prof Oladapo Ashiru: Nigeria’s golden boy of medical science innovation

OBINNA EZUGWU|

Through his scientific innovations in reproductive health, in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), an assisted reproductive technology (ART) – the process of fertilization by extracting eggs, retrieving a sperm sample, and then manually combining an egg and sperm in a laboratory dish – Professor Oladapo Ashiru (OFR), founder of Medical Art Centre; a specialized reproductive endocrinology and fertility centre based in Ikeja Lagos, has restored homes on the brink of collapse on account of childlessness; made “infertile” men proud fathers and “barren” women joyous mothers. He is an innovator like no other.
Ashiru’s initial breakthrough came in 1984 when himself and his team produced the first IVF baby in Africa, and in 1986, they successfully delivered the first test tube baby on the continent. They have not looked back since then. Today, the centre can look back and count hundreds of babies it has produced, and numerous homes it has restored. At the Centre’s website, testimonies abound. Some say they had lost hope, others say it was a miracle. Prof Ashiru says: “Come and have your baby.”
“If you have lived with your husband for 14 months and conception is not forthcoming you should visit the clinic for help to seek help early is the best way,” he said in an interview.
“Through this, God has enabled us to achieve thousands of babies, thereby putting smiles on the faces of thousands of families.
“Nothing is unexplainable when it comes to helping childless couples to achieve pregnancy and have live babies. It is just that some causes of infertility require more effort in order to identify the cause.
“Electronic gadgets cause infertility in men. They should avoid tight-fitted pants, heat from their laptop, taking it closer to their private part; avoid taking hot bath, sitting down for a long while. Those that work with chemical are also prone to have low sperm count. And also they should avoid environmental toxic and some hypertension drugs.”
On September 30, Ashiru will join other Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their respective areas of business to receive Business Hallmark’s Outstanding Achievements in the Promotion of Assisted Reproductive Technology Award for these notable contributions in the field of reproductive endocrinology.
He is a leading light in the medical science field, a trailblazer deserving of accolades. Through his researches, he proved that exogenous FSH (follicle stimulating hormone) has a positive feedback on the release of endogenous FSH, which is the basic science behind the use of exogenous gonadotropins (Pergonal, Metrodin and others) for extra follicular development, in infertility management and IVF cycles. Presently, his field of research is in embryo culture techniques and implantation failure.
He had also successfully delivered sickle cell free baby through the Preimplantation Genetic Testing for single gene defect, also known as PGD/PGS.
Ashiru has an MB.BS, from the University of Lagos; M.Sc and Ph.D from the Universities of Nebraska at Omaha, United States. He equally holds HCLD, FASN and FNSEM.
He was appointed Consultant reproductive Endocrinologist to Lagos University Teaching Hospital in 1980 and Professor of Anatomy in 1983, making him the youngest appointed professor in Nigeria at the age of thirty two. He was reproductive Endocrinologist in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Omaha in 1978.
He obtained a joint appointment at the departments of Anatomy and Obstetrics and Gynecology in the University of Illinois, Chicago at Professorial level. He established two IVF programmes for the University in 1996 and became the pioneer director of the University based IVF program at Chicago that same year. It is currently one of the best IVF centres in the US. He has also established collaborations with several infertility centres internationally.
Ashiru obtained the licentiate of the American Board of Bioanalysis in High Complexity Laboratory Director HCLD (ABB) in 1997(The American regulatory and licensing body for assisted reproduction technologies). He is the author of “Want a Baby,” a book that details the causes, management and treatment of infertility.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Laundry services: What it takes to start

    DANIEL ZUBAIR| With the ever evolving working population of 76.96 million  who daily engaged in how to survive and hardly have time to handle their domestic activities of which cleaning is pivotal, it makes laundry services a business with good potential in terms of client base and profit making. Being one of the largest small […]

  • NSE: Surging market signals economic revival

    TESLIM SHITTA-BEY| With four months left in the year 2017 investors have begun to count their gains as the Nigerian stock market has soared ahead at a thundering pace. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Shares Index (ASI), a measure of how well the market has done over the year, has grown by a thundering 31.38 […]

  • 2019 : The Turaki’s last dance

    AYOOLA OLAOLUWA | Former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s ultimate retirement from active politics had been predicted on several occasions by political analysts. Virtually everyone, except himself, had written him off after his failed bid to upstage his former boss president Obasanjo. The pundits could however be forgiven in their assessment of his future chances. He […]

  • Uncertainty dogs disbursement of Cabotage Funds

    FUNSO OLOJO| Alleged official highhandedness, secrecy and uncertainty have continued to stall the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Funds (CVFF) 13 years after it was introduced to render assistance to an army of cash strapped indigenous ship owners. In what appears to be an interplay of sour politics and fat layers of official secrecy, […]

  • Olubadan, Ladoja declare war over Ajimobi’s controversial chieftaincy saga

    OLUSESAN LAOYE| Despite what Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Oyo state governor described as his good intention in appointing 21 new obas in Ibadan land, it appears that his intention is now a source division and disagreement with Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba saliu Adetynji and some prominent people.. Last week Sunday, Governor Ajimobi appointed 21 […]

  • Tony Nwoye: His victory and the odds

    OBINNA EZUGWU | Few people saw Nwoye’s emergence coming. Beyond the shores of Anambra State, he is hardly known. In the House of Representatives where he is a member, he is rarely in the news, and when compared to Senator Andy Uba, a colossus in the state politics who almost single handedly put him in […]

  • Breweries battle poor returns on lager

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU Almost all sectors of the economy have got bloodied as a result of a crippling economic recession which has seen five consecutive quarters of negative growth until the marginal reversal of 0.52 per cent in the first quarter of 2017. The brewery sector is no exception. However, what comes as a bit of […]

  • H1 RESULTS : Okonkwo pushes Fidelity to the big league

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU| Fidelity Bank pushed against a recessionary headwind in half year (H1) 2017 to raise investors’ hopes of an attractive dividend pay-out by year end as gross earnings grew more than 20 per cent above the gross income posted in the contemporary period of 2016. Year-to-date capital yield on the banks listed stock was […]

  • Ikpeazu, Onu, Anya, others drum support for made in Nigeria goods at Hallmark lecture

    OBINNA EZUGWU| Prominent Nigerians have emphasized the need for Nigeria to develop its export capacity, insisting it is the only way out of the current economic recession. They made this declaration at the August 2017 Edition of Business Hallmark’s Public Policy Forum (PPF), with the theme: “The Made in Nigeria Campaign and National Economic Revival”, […]

  • Liquid detergent production

    DANIEL ZUBAIR | The business outlook for liquid soap or detergent production like every other viable small scale business that demands investment of skills and capital, must be given a fair deal of a business name, NAFDAC registration and a defined operating environment such like a structured warehouse. If given the necessary packaging and a […]

  • Access Bank Redeems $350 million Eurobond

      Access Bank Plc has announced the final redemption of the $350,000,000.00 Eurobond Notes due July 25, 2017.    The Securities were issued in 2012 by Access Finance B.V. – a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank – on the back of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Bank. In October 2016, holders of $113 Million of this note elected […]

  • UBA: it is United Bank for Africa, but how does it unite with customers in Nigeria?

    ENIOLA ILORI   United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is one of Africa’s largest financial institutions with operations in 19 African countries and three global financial centers; New York, London and Paris. With well over eight million customers, and 700 offices across the globe, UBA is obviously a leading brand in Africa, and beyond. Its […]

  • Nigeria partners Morocco on agric insurance to boost diversification

    EMEKA EJERE| Nigeria and Morocco last week raised a steering committee to develop a sustainable crop insurance scheme for the country in a move expected to boost agriculture and economic diversification. Agricultural insurance premium financing is one important but neglected area government ought to pay attention to in its efforts to boost food production in […]

  • 2O19: Voters’ camps shall be for, or against restructuring –Chekwas Okorie

    National chairman of the United Progressive Party [UPP], Chief Chekwas Okorie, has come up with a startling prediction – that the currently, raging divide of ‘Restructuring’ will separate political parties and candidates in the 2O19 general elections, whereby voters would flow with the candidates who represent what they believe in. In his interview with CHIBUISI […]

  • President Buhari’s return fuels more controversy

    OBINNA EZUGWU After spending 104 days in London, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, having significantly recovered from his undisclosed ailment fortnight ago, returned to the country. The generality of his party members and supporters were happy to welcome him back after such long absence. Rallies were held in Abuja, Kaduna, Ekiti, Benue, Enugu and elsewhere. Kogi […]

  • UBA: Uzoka announces bumper harvest

    FELIX OLOYEDE | As the economy continues to show signs of gradual, though feeble recovery, Corporate Nigeria is tapping into the tentative growth to demonstrate strength in adversity. The impressive results which some of the companies have delivered in the half year ended June 2017 signal that the second half of the year may be […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+