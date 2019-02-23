Presidential, National Assembly election results in various units as announced by INEC
These are figures of presidential and national assembly election results in various polling units as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
PU 07, Kano South, Gwarzo LGA,nKutama Ward
Presidential
*APC* 360
*PDP* 88
*Invalid* 6
Senatorial
*APC* 234
*PDP* 210
*APDA* 2
Invalid* 8
House of Reps
*APC* 249
*PDP* 198
*NPM* 1
*APDA* 2
PU 011B: Sabon Layi Pri, School, Potiskum LGA, Yobe South
Presidential results
APC: 236
PDP: 6
Senatorial results
APC: 164
PDP: 82
House of Reps Results
APC: 191
PDP: 93
PU Ibrahim Sambo 003, Zing A One Ward, Zing LGA, Taraba North
Presidential
APC 145
PDP 435
Others 0
Reps
APC 176
PDP 204
ACPN 184
SDP 18
Senate
APC 139
PDP 225
SDP 204
Western Boys High School, Oregbeni, RA 02, Ikpoba Okha LGA, PU 18 (one voting point) Edo State.
Presidential Election
APC – 40
APGA – 1
AAC – 2
PDP – 110
Senatorial Election
ADP – 3
AAC – 1
APC – 51
PDP – 106
House of Representatives
ADP – 2
APC – 55
PDP – 111
Polling Unit: 005, Ward: 02 Apoi 2, LGA: Ese-odo, Polling Unit: 005, Ward: 02 Apoi 2, LGA: Ese-odo , Ondo South
Omoyele Sowore’s polling unit
Presidential
AAC =208
APC=82
PDP=11
Senatorial
PDP=154
APC=79
AA=64
ADP=3
ADC=1
House of Reps
PDP=154
APC=102
AA=39
AAC=7
SDP=1
AD=1
ZLP=1
PU 011A: Sabon Layi Pri, School, Potiskum LGA, Yobe State
Presidential results
APC: 285
PDP: 6
Senatorial results
APC: 194
PDP: 108
House Of Reps Results
APC: 176
PDP: 65
PU: Sabon Layi Pri, School 012 C, Potiskum LGA, Bolewa B Yobe South Senatorial District
Presidential results
APC: 167
PDP: 5
Senatorial results
APC: 94
PDP: 79
House Of Reps
APC: 117
PDP: 56
Yobe State, Bade LGA, Katuzu Ward, PU 001
Presidential
APC 176
PDP 10
Senatorial
APC 140
PDP. 47
Reps.
APC 106
PDP 81
Central Primary School, PU (034 B), Misau LGA, Bauchi State Central Zone, Bauchi
Presidential
APC 322
PDP 16
SMC 1
AAP 1
PCP 1
SENATORIAL
APC 54
PRP 254
PDP 51
ADC 1
ANPP 2
SDP 7
REPRESENTATIVES
APC 192
PDP 40
PRP 33
NNPP 9
APP 1
Central Primary School, PU (034 A & C), Misau LGA, Bauchi State Central Zone, Bauchi
Presidential
APC 326
PDP 7
MNN 1
SNC 2
SENATORIAL
APC 42
PRP 254
PDP 30
SDP 7
REPRESENTATIVES
APC 192
PDP 18
PRP 21
NNPP 2
SDP 107
Kano South, Gaya LGA, PU 029 B
Presidential
NPC…1
PCP….1
PDP….21
APC….150
Invalid…7
Senate
PRP….1
APDA…2
PDP….93
APC….74
INVALID 9
House of reps
APA….1
PDP….125
APC …45
PRP…2
INVALID….6
Jigawa State, South West, Dutse LGA, ward Dutse Model, PU, 008
Presidential
APC…155
PDP….050
APA …003
PCP…..002
SENATORIAL
PDP……118
APC……090
SDP…….003
HOUSE OF REP
PDP….091
APC….095
AA……038
AD……002
SDP….001
Western Boys High School, Oregbeni, RA 02, Ikpoba Okha LGA, Edo State PU 18 (This is just one Voting point result)
Presidential Election
APC – 40
APGA – 1
AAC – 2
PDP – 110
Senatorial Election
ADP – 3
AAC – 1
APC – 51
PDP – 106
House of Representatives
ADP – 2
APC – 55
PDP – 111
Western Boys High School, Oregbeni, RA 02, Ikpoba Okha LGA, PU 17. Edo State
Presidential Election
APC – 83
PDP – 256
AAC – 3
ADP – 2
PCP – 3
Senatorial Election
APC – 86
PDP – 250
AAC – 3
ADP – 6
House of Representatives
PDP – 257
APC – 106
AA – 1
AAC – 2
PU 029 A, Gaya Arewa Ward, Gaya LGA, Kano South
Presidential
APA…1
APM….1
PDP….30
APC….153
Invalid…7
Senate
PRP….2
ANDP…1
ADP….1
PDP….102
APC….79
INVALID 7
House of Reps
PRP….1
PDP….148
APC …41
Jigawa Southwest, Dutse LGA, ward Dutse Model, PU, 008
Presidential
APC…155
PDP….050
APA …003
PCP…..002
SENATORIAL
PDP……118
APC……090
SDP…….003
HOUSE OF REP
PDP….091
APC….095
AA……038
AD……002
SDP….001
PU: Sabon Layi Pri, School; Code: 012 B; LG: Potiskum RA: Bolewa B, Yobe South Senatorial District
Presidential results
APC: 265
PDP: 12
Senatorial results
APC: 155
PDP: 116
House Of Reps Results
APC: 171
PDP: 101
P.U Makera, Hadejia LGA, Jigawa Northeast
Presidential
APC… 188
PDP…39
Senate
APC 111
PDP… 88
Ward 12, Unit 1, Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State
President
PDP * 111
APC * 22
Senate
PDP * 103
APC * 23
House of Reps
PDP *104
APC * 24
Rejected *15
PU 3 WARD 8, ATIBA ISALE, Oyo CENTRAL Senatorial District.
Senatorial Election Result
ADP: 282
APC; 50
PDP: 43
ADC: 18
SDP: NIL
NCP: NIL
AGA: NIL
VOID: 8
House Of Rep Election Result
ADP: 317
APC; 57
ADC:14
PCP:NIL
PDP: 8
NCP: NIL
YDP: NIL
NCP: NIL
ZLP: NIL
VOID:
Presidential Election Result
ADP: 73
APC: 196
ADC: 16
PCP:NIL
PDP: 112
VOID:14
P.U 007, Makeran Gabas Jigawa North
President
APC…353
PDP… 20
Senate
APC…220
PDP…. 148
House of reps
APC… 194
PDP 0
SDP 11
P.U 002, Majema, Hadejia LGA, Jigawa Northeast
Presidential
APC…289
PDP… 30
Senate
APC… 190
PDP…. 88
House of Reps
APC… 177
PDP…61
SDP…36
EDO NORTH Etsako west, Ward 3 PU2
Senate result
APC 195 vote ,PDP 110 vote, NCP 1, AAC 3, void16.
House of Rep result
APC 190,
PDP 108,
AAC 3,
ADP 3,
Void 16.
Presidential result
APC 191,
PDP 89,
void 33,
SNC 1
AAC 4,
MMN 1
APA 1,
KP1,
BCP 1,
NPC 1.
