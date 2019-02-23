Presidential, National Assembly election results in various units as announced by INEC

These are figures of presidential and national assembly election results in various polling units as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

PU 07, Kano South, Gwarzo LGA,nKutama Ward

Presidential

*APC* 360

*PDP* 88

*Invalid* 6

Senatorial

*APC* 234

*PDP* 210

*APDA* 2

Invalid* 8

House of Reps

*APC* 249

*PDP* 198

*NPM* 1

*APDA* 2

PU 011B: Sabon Layi Pri, School, Potiskum LGA, Yobe South

Presidential results

APC: 236

PDP: 6

Senatorial results

APC: 164

PDP: 82

House of Reps Results

APC: 191

PDP: 93

PU Ibrahim Sambo 003, Zing A One Ward, Zing LGA, Taraba North

Presidential

APC 145

PDP 435

Others 0

Reps

APC 176

PDP 204

ACPN 184

SDP 18

Senate

APC 139

PDP 225

SDP 204

Western Boys High School, Oregbeni, RA 02, Ikpoba Okha LGA, PU 18 (one voting point) Edo State.

Presidential Election

APC – 40

APGA – 1

AAC – 2

PDP – 110

Senatorial Election

ADP – 3

AAC – 1

APC – 51

PDP – 106

House of Representatives

ADP – 2

APC – 55

PDP – 111

Polling Unit: 005, Ward: 02 Apoi 2, LGA: Ese-odo, Polling Unit: 005, Ward: 02 Apoi 2, LGA: Ese-odo , Ondo South

Omoyele Sowore’s polling unit

Presidential

AAC =208

APC=82

PDP=11

Senatorial

PDP=154

APC=79

AA=64

ADP=3

ADC=1

House of Reps

PDP=154

APC=102

AA=39

AAC=7

SDP=1

AD=1

ZLP=1

PU 011A: Sabon Layi Pri, School, Potiskum LGA, Yobe State

Presidential results

APC: 285

PDP: 6

Senatorial results

APC: 194

PDP: 108

House Of Reps Results

APC: 176

PDP: 65

PU: Sabon Layi Pri, School 012 C, Potiskum LGA, Bolewa B Yobe South Senatorial District

Presidential results

APC: 167

PDP: 5

Senatorial results

APC: 94

PDP: 79

House Of Reps

APC: 117

PDP: 56

Yobe State, Bade LGA, Katuzu Ward, PU 001

Presidential

APC 176

PDP 10

Senatorial

APC 140

PDP. 47

Reps.

APC 106

PDP 81

Central Primary School, PU (034 B), Misau LGA, Bauchi State Central Zone, Bauchi

Presidential

APC 322

PDP 16

SMC 1

AAP 1

PCP 1

SENATORIAL

APC 54

PRP 254

PDP 51

ADC 1

ANPP 2

SDP 7

REPRESENTATIVES

APC 192

PDP 40

PRP 33

NNPP 9

APP 1

Kano South, Gaya LGA, PU 029 B

Presidential

NPC…1

PCP….1

PDP….21

APC….150

Invalid…7

Senate

PRP….1

APDA…2

PDP….93

APC….74

INVALID 9

House of reps

APA….1

PDP….125

APC …45

PRP…2

INVALID….6

Jigawa State, South West, Dutse LGA, ward Dutse Model, PU, 008

Presidential

APC…155

PDP….050

APA …003

PCP…..002

SENATORIAL

PDP……118

APC……090

SDP…….003

HOUSE OF REP

PDP….091

APC….095

AA……038

AD……002

SDP….001

Western Boys High School, Oregbeni, RA 02, Ikpoba Okha LGA, PU 17. Edo State

Presidential Election

APC – 83

PDP – 256

AAC – 3

ADP – 2

PCP – 3

Senatorial Election

APC – 86

PDP – 250

AAC – 3

ADP – 6

House of Representatives

PDP – 257

APC – 106

AA – 1

AAC – 2

PU 029 A, Gaya Arewa Ward, Gaya LGA, Kano South

Presidential

APA…1

APM….1

PDP….30

APC….153

Invalid…7

Senate

PRP….2

ANDP…1

ADP….1

PDP….102

APC….79

INVALID 7

House of Reps

PRP….1

PDP….148

APC …41

PU: Sabon Layi Pri, School; Code: 012 B; LG: Potiskum RA: Bolewa B, Yobe South Senatorial District

Presidential results

APC: 265

PDP: 12

Senatorial results

APC: 155

PDP: 116

House Of Reps Results

APC: 171

PDP: 101

P.U Makera, Hadejia LGA, Jigawa Northeast

Presidential

APC… 188

PDP…39

Senate

APC 111

PDP… 88

Ward 12, Unit 1, Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State

President

PDP * 111

APC * 22

Senate

PDP * 103

APC * 23

House of Reps

PDP *104

APC * 24

Rejected *15

PU 3 WARD 8, ATIBA ISALE, Oyo CENTRAL Senatorial District.

Senatorial Election Result

ADP: 282

APC; 50

PDP: 43

ADC: 18

SDP: NIL

NCP: NIL

AGA: NIL

VOID: 8

House Of Rep Election Result

ADP: 317

APC; 57

ADC:14

PCP:NIL

PDP: 8

NCP: NIL

YDP: NIL

NCP: NIL

ZLP: NIL

VOID:

Presidential Election Result

ADP: 73

APC: 196

ADC: 16

PCP:NIL

PDP: 112

VOID:14

P.U 007, Makeran Gabas Jigawa North

President

APC…353

PDP… 20

Senate

APC…220

PDP…. 148

House of reps

APC… 194

PDP 0

SDP 11

P.U 002, Majema, Hadejia LGA, Jigawa Northeast

Presidential

APC…289

PDP… 30

Senate

APC… 190

PDP…. 88

House of Reps

APC… 177

PDP…61

SDP…36

EDO NORTH Etsako west, Ward 3 PU2

Senate result

APC 195 vote ,PDP 110 vote, NCP 1, AAC 3, void16.

House of Rep result

APC 190,

PDP 108,

AAC 3,

ADP 3,

Void 16.

Presidential result

APC 191,

PDP 89,

void 33,

SNC 1

AAC 4,

MMN 1

APA 1,

KP1,

BCP 1,

NPC 1.

