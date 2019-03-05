Presidential election: PDP files suit seeking to compel INEC to surrender election materials for inspection

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have filed a motion seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to surrender all the materials that were used for the February 23 presidential election for inspection.

The motion ex-parte was on Tuesday lodged before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which will conduct its proceedings at the Court of Appeal Headquarters in Abuja.

In the motion ex-parte dated March 4, Mr Atiku and the PDP, applied for leave of the tribunal to allow them to inspect the Voters Register, the Smart Card Reader Machines, Ballot Papers and other vital documents that were used in the conduct of the presidential election.

They equally prayed the tribunal to compel the electoral body to allow their agents to scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the conduct of the election, for the purpose of establishing alleged irregularities.

The Applicants, through their lawyer, Chris Uche, SAN, told the tribunal that the reliefs sought against INEC was for the purpose of filing and maintaining an election petition they intend to lodge against the outcome of the 2019 Presidential Election.

The motion ex-parte motion was supported with a 12 paragraphed affidavit that was deposed to by one Austin Akobundu, the director of Contact and Mobilization of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council.

Meantime, no date has yet been fixed for hearing of the motion which has INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, as 1st to 3rd Respondents.

Credit: Daily Nigerian.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook