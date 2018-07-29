Published On: Sun, Jul 29th, 2018

Presidential aspirant Turaki promises a new Constitution

From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

A Presidential aspirant from Kebbi state, Barrister  Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has said that if elected he will call for a new Constitution for Nigeria that will remove all the inhibitions that had forestalled peaceful co-existence, justice and patriotism in this country.

He said a few hours after his swearing –in as President, on 29th May, 2019, he will constitute a committee to create additional States in the country. He said that he firmly believes in re-structuring of Nigeria, but regrets that there is yet no Roadmap or yardsticks for re-structuring as of now.

Turaki, who made the remarks at the St. Finbarr’s Street secretariat of Abia state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Umuahia, said he was in Abia state to pave-way and interact with the people of Abia so that  there would be better understanding amongst  the people in his bid to fly the Presidential ticket of PDP in the 2019 election.

He noted that most of the problems confronting Nigeria today arise from injustice, marginalisation, insecurity, corruption, federal government’s    inability to give issues of great national importance in the country the urgency they deserve and the rest of them.

”There must be justice if we must have peace in Nigeria. We demand that additional state be created for the South-East geo-political zone of this country to make for equity and avoid discrimination. Issues of injustice are responsible for agitations in this country.

“Why should people like, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not demand for a separate entity when the people are being discriminated against and marginalised? This is a glaring injustice. Once elected we’ll look at the facets or basis of all agitations and tackle them appropriately”, he said.

Turaki, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) condemned the actions of  federal security agencies(last week Tuesday, July 24 for disrupting constitutional responsibilities of the Senate President Saraki and the deputy President, Ike Ekweremmadu. He appealed to security operatives to subject themselves to the rule of law, while hoping that President Muhammadu Buhari will do something about that event.

On the defection of 14 APC- Senators and another 37 from the House of Representatives to the PDP, Turaki  described it as divine, saying “this is the beginning of the journey to take-over our country and say “Enough is enough to killings, insecurity, marginalisation, mal-administration, etc, etc”.

“Problem of PDP, under Jonathan, was that we were corrupt and could not take quick decisions. Boko Haram is getting together again after they had been pushed to the borders. Till date, the Federal Government has not been able to arrest the masterminds of these massive killings and kidnappings in parts of the country. Government knows who they are and where they are. But they are doing nothing to help Nigerians.

“There are lots of injustices today in Nigeria. We must work hard so that we do not repeat the mistakes of2015. ”

BusinessHallmark understands that Kabiru Tanimu Turaki was a one-time Minister of Labour and Productivity and was the man who rejected the idea of Gay marriage under former President Goodluck Jonathan administration. He was also chairman of North-East caucus.

Responding on behalf of Abia PDP, the state Chairman, Sir Johnson Onuigbo thanked the presidential aspirant for his visit to Abia, saying that from his speech, it appears Turaki understands the problems of people living in the southern part of Nigeria.

”You have given us hope not to leave Nigeria because of injustice, discrimination and marginalisation. PDP made mistakes in the past and we  have apologised to Nigerians. We will not repeat the mistakes. Your visit to Abia is symbolic. It shows that God is interested in what is happening in Nigeria. Look at what happened at the National Assembly today. It’s just a pointer.

“Igbos are marginalised to the extent that we can decide to be annihilated  any day. We will vote for whoever will bring us back to the mainstream of Nigeria again. We will resist any attempt to Islamise this country; or would prefer cows to human beings. We need a man like you (Turaki), who once he is elected in 2019, will correct our marginalisation.”

 

 

