Presidency, governors keep sealed lips over minimum wage

President Muhammadu Buhari and governors rose from a closed-door meeting over the controversial new national minimum wage without information on the settlement of the stalemate.

The meeting which was held at the presidential villa had representatives of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) in attendance.

The governors after the meeting, however, refused to disclose the outcome of their discussions with the President to journalists.

Chairman of the NGF who is also the Governor of Zamfara Abdulaziz Yari and the Minister of Labour and productivity, Chris Ngige were at the meeting.

Others governors at the meeting include Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Senator Atiku Abubabakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

Enugu State and Kaduna State governors were also at the meeting.

The meeting comes a week after the governors had an emergency meeting after which they announced they would not be able to pay the N30,000 per month minimum wage being demanded by labour unions.

The governors are insisting the they could only be able to pay the minimum wage if federal allocation was increased.

