Polls Shift: Nigerians accuse INEC of hidden agenda

Some notable Nigerians have come out openly to accuse the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of pursuing unclear motive and hidden agenda by postponing the presidential election about five hours before the polls were slated to begin nationwide om Saturday February 16. They believed that INEC could not have suddenly realized its inadequate preparation for the conduct of the polls only hours to the polls.

They alleged that the opaque and disturbing explanation of INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, in calling off the election was far from the truth and therefore, unconvincing to any intelligent adult; and demanded that the commission come up with better explanation than what it has provided to regain the confidence of Nigerians.

Most Nigerians who were already primed for the election on Saturday February 16, 2019 were brutally surprised when they awoke that morning with the news of the postponement of the elections.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope described the rescheduling of the general elections as unfortunate. Reacting Babatope faulted INEC‘s explanation for the shift, saying it was not convincing. He said he believed that INEC had a different motive for rescheduling the elections.

The PDP Chieftain, a former Minister of Transport, said the Commission had always reiterated its readiness to conduct the polls, adding that it was disappointing the elections were shifted few hours to the commencement of the exercise.

“INEC has questions to answer on the postponement. They owe Nigerians an explanation on the real reason for the shift.

“The explanation the Commission gave is not just convincing. You know there were challenges and you kept on saying, you are ready, you are ready.

“Just when Nigerians were about keeping a date with history with some travelling to their home states and villages to vote, you suddenly announced a shift on election eve.

Also the National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, questioned the motive of INEC in postponing the general elections.

“But how can INEC have logistics challenges when it had enough time to plan the elections? How can INEC have logistics challenges when the budget for the 2019 elections is the highest in the country since 1999?

“What’s really is the meaning of logistics in this context? Is it the inability to know the number of voters, voting units, their locations, the printing of elections materials, the transportation of same to the different locations?

“Can this be a reasonable excuse given the fact that INEC had more than enough time to carry out and execute all of these very ordinary very predictable responsibilities?

I believe that this decision has negatively advertised, exposed and de-marketed us as a nation. It has shown how irresponsible the managers of our nation at this moment are.

“It will be recalled that few days ago the news came online that the office of the NSA had issued an advice to the presidency to postpone the elections ostensibly to avert an impending defeat. Also thee rumour that the Attorney General had written to INEC to postpone the polls.

“It is therefore impossible to separate the postponement of the elections under these questionable and unjustifiable circumstances barely 5 hours to the scheduled, from this fear of defeat.

“I am convinced Prof. Yakubu must have come under severe pressure from the presidency to embark on this most ignoble, noxious and most demeaning decision. This is more because it is most implacable and implausible for failure of logistics to sustain this postponement.

A lawmaker representing Rivers South East Senatorial district, Senator Magnus Abe, of the APC who is locked in a supremacy struggle with another faction of the party led by Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, said INEC owed Nigerians a detailed explanation on its decision to postpone the elections.

Abe said in Port Harcourt while reacting to the decision of the electoral commission to shift the national polls that there is little transparency in the way and manner the electoral body went about this business to instill confidence in it.

“Election should be free, fair and credible and it has become clear to INEC that with the logistic challenges they are facing it will be impossible to hold the elections.

“But I believe that INEC owes Nigerians a clear explanation to why the country would have to be subjected to this kind of challenge.

“The personal plans, financial fallout’s of this kind of decision are going to affect things in a whole lot.

“They (INEC officials) owe Nigerians a more detailed explanation about why this has to be done at this time,” Abe said, and however, urged all Nigerians to remain steadfast in their belief in the country.

“I believe there is going to be a lot of positive development toward the postponement because it gives everybody time to prepare better.

“I also use this opportunity to urge the Court of Appeal to immediately use this window to finish the outstanding issues in Rivers State so that we have a clearer idea of what exactly the situation in our state would be moving forward,” Abe said.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Balarabe Musa, on Saturday expressed disappointment over the postponement of the general elections and argued that INEC was never prepared for the exercise in the first place.

Alhaji Musa, told NAN in Kaduna on Saturday, that he was disappointed, but not surprised, at the development.

“I am not surprised because INEC was never ready for the exercise, given the level of its preparations,” he said. “INEC had serious funding challenges; what was appropriated to the commission by the National Assembly was not adequate and everyone knew it.

“We are not even sure if the approved amount was released to the electoral body by the Federal Government. The logistics and operational challenges are glaring. There are also serious security challenges that may affect the agency in the course of the elections.

“The security services are facing the same funding crises and most of them are living in fear. You can also see the serious challenges being faced by the Judiciary, who are supposed to play a major role in the election process,” Musa said.

“So, I must say that I am disappointed, but, again, as I said, I am not surprised.

“I hope that all the stakeholders will take the necessary measures to help INEC address the issues before Feb, 23, the new date for the Presidential polls, because the President can only hand over power to an elected person.”