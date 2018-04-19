NSE Employees Donate to SOS Children’s Village As part of its Employee Give-Back Drive, during the last Easter celebrations, employees of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE” or “Exchange”) came together to donate money to fund medical bills for 10 children in SOS Children’s Village, Lagos, an initiative which aligns with the Exchange’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. The SOS Children’s Village was established in […]

Police return stolen Senate mace The Nigerian police have returned the mace stolen by some hoodlums from the Senate on Wednesday. The mace which was recovered by the police later on Wednesday after it was abandoned by the hoodlums, was brought back by the DIG operations, Joshak Habila. He handed it over to the chief security officer of the National […]

Breaking: Appeal court freezes Fayose’s account In a lead judgment, the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, directed the freezing of the account of the Ekiti state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose. The court allowed the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the judgment of Justice Taiwo. O Taiwo of Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti […]

Shares plunge in Chinese auto firms Shares in top Chinese manufacturing companies plunged on Wednesday after Beijing announced plans to phase out ownership limits for foreign automakers, shipbuilders and aircraft firms. The country will this year end shareholding limits for new energy vehicle firms such as those that produce electric cars, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday. The […]

Consumer protection battle: Court clears VIP Express An Abuja Federal High Court has absolved VIP Express Tourism Ltd of wrongdoing after a protracted battle with the Consumer Protection Council, (CPC) over alleged misconduct and wrongful dealings by the company. Delivering its Judgement in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/55/2017, VIP Express Tourism Limited v. Consumer Protection Council & Anor, the court held that the tourism […]

Work towards reducing your debt servicing ratio, IMF cautions Nigeria From OKEY ONYENWEAKU, Washington D.C, USA The IMF yesterday advised Nigeria to enthrone higher fiscal discipline to enable her control her rising debt. The Bretton woods which discussed issues around Fiscal Monitor cautioned low imcome countries that are grappling with rising debt, especially the emerging markets which borrowings appear to rising higher by the day […]

Omo-Agege’s “desecration” of the Senate, plot by anarchist to intimidate other arms of govt. – Chief Goddy Uwazurike OBINNA EZUGWU | Lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, has described the invasion of the Senate by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC Delta Central, as “desecration of the hallowed chamber,” noting that his action should serve as a warning to those who believe in democracy that anarchist is […]

US OTA lauds NDIC over academy establishment The Office of Technical Assistance (OTA) of the United States Department of Treasury has commended the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for the establishment of a world class academy that serves as a reference point for capacity building on Deposit Insurance System (DIS) for the African continent. The Regional Adviser of the US Treasury, Mr. […]

Wema Bank Takes Agency Banking to Bauchi Wema Bank Plc has introduced its agent banking service in Bauchi as it seeks to deepen its retail footprint across informal economic sectors of the country. Agent Bank is a cost-effective medium employed by Banks to provide financial access to unbanked, underbanked, and branch-starved communities. It is the provision of basic financial services such as […]

Nigeria may not benefit from improved economic growth says World Bank Group From OKEY ONYENWEAKU in Washington D.C. Nigeria may not benefit from the improved global economic expansion as a result of her overdependence on crude oil for expected additional revenues the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said in its Economic Outlook for 2018. IMF said yesterday in Washington D.C USA that many commodity exporting countries which […]

$462m Helicopter: Senate summons Adeosun, Emefiele from Washington The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, for explanation on alleged withdrawal of 462 million dollars for purchase of helicopters from an American firm. The two ministers are currently attending the spring meetings of the World Bank and the […]

Tinubu: Jonathan’s government committed the worst plunder of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has again blamed past civilian administrations, especially the Jonathan government, for the nation’s economic woes. Tinubu spoke at the 35th annual Aminu Kano Memorial Symposium, held in Kano on Tuesday. He was represented by Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Other speakers at the event were Mr Dapo […]

United States suspends export privileges to Chinese firm United States’ authorities issued an order Monday barring US exports of sensitive technology to Chinese telecom giant ZTE because of false statements made during an investigation into its illegal sale of goods to Iran and North Korea. The company pleaded guilty in March 2017 to unlawful exports and was hit with $1.2 billion in fines, […]

$200m Modern dry port: Shippers’ Council partners Oyo govt. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has partnered with the Oyo State Government to establish a $200m modern dry port, as well as a truck transit park in the state. This is in collaboration with some Chinese investors. The secretary and executive officer of the council, Hassan Bello said this over the weekend, during his visit to […]

New FX window rescues economy, say experts By FELIX OLOYEDE Stability of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market has been largely attributed to the introduction of the Investors’ and Exporters foreign exchange (I&E FX) window by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2017. Economists agree that the window has increased the supply of foreign exchange and built investor confidence in the markets […]