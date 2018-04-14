Police nab 12 more suspects linked to Offa robbery

289 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The police have arrested 12 more suspects linked to the robbery attack on some banks in Offa, Kwara State, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to 20.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, revealed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, barely one week after the incident which claimed several lives occurred.

The suspects arrested include Adegoke Shogo (29), Kayode Opadokun (35), Kazeem Abdulrasheed (36), Azeez Abdullahi (27), Alexander Reuben (39), Jimoh Isa (28), and Azeez Salawudeen (20).

Others are Adewale Popoola (22), Adetoyese Muftau (23), Aminu Ibrahim (18), Richard Terry (23), and Peter Kuunfa (25), while the items recovered from them are two Beretta pistols, 20 rounds of live ammunition, and four phones and sim cards belonging to victims, some of whom were killed during the attack.

Moshood said their arrest followed the deployment of high-powered Police Investigation Team and some equipment to the state by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to carry out a discreet investigation into the incident and bring perpetrators to justice.

He disclosed that the police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal flashpoints as well as stop and search operations among others, some of which involved a serious exchange of gunfire between the security operatives and the suspects in their various hideouts.

The Force Public Relations Officer noted that while the suspects have admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the attack, they are also assisting Police investigation into the incident.

He added that the police are intensifying the investigation into the attack to arrest other suspects still at large and bring them to justice.

Sympathising with the families of the victims and the people of Kwara, Moshood said the Force would leave no stone unturned in unravelling the dastard act and bring all those responsible to justice.

He said the police also appreciate the support from members of the public so far as well as called for calm and more cooperation to sustain the normalcy that has been restored in the state.

The statement read in part: “The following are the suspects arrested and have admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the banks robbery attacks and are also assisting Police investigation into the incident.

“Adegoke Shogo 29yrs Native of Offa Kwara State, he was arrested in Offa after the bank robbery and the attack on the Police Station. He is drug baron and also an Indian Hemp dealer in Offa Kwara State. According to intelligence gathered from cultivated and reliable informant, he is alleged to be one of the sponsors of the robbery attack and the Police Station in Offa. He has made useful statements to the roles he played in the armed robbery.

“Kayode Opadokun 35yrs Native of Offa Kwara State, He was found out to have been released from Prison Three (3) months ago after Serving only 8months of his sentence years for Armed Robbery, Notorious Armed Robber and confirmed Gang member of the Offa Bank Robbers. A Barrette pistol and six (6) rounds of live ammunition was recovered from him. He has admitted to the criminal roles he played in the Offa Banks robbery.

“Kazeem Abdulrasheed 36yrs Native of Offa Kwara State, A Gang member from whom a Victim’s phone was found. He was arrested in Offa. Azeez Abdullahi 27yrs Native of Offa Kwara State, Gang member from whom a Victim’s Phone and SIM Cards were recovered.

“Alexander Reuben 39yrs Native of Isoko LGA Delta state, He is a Notorious, Deadly and Hardened Bank robber from whom GMPGs, Rocket launchers and Several Rifles were recovered in 2015, He was released from Prison in December 2017. He was arrested on the 11th April 2018 in Lagos. Jimoh Isa 28yrs Native of Okene Kogi State indicted by Technical intelligence generated on the Bank Robbers. He was arrested on the 11th April 2018 in Lagos.”