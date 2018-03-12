Police foil robbery attack in FC, kill 2

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday foiled an armed robbery attack at Sauka Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe Extension of the territory and killed two suspects.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement, said that the operation followed a distress call on March 10 that some armed robbers were robbing the residents of the estate.

Manzah said that on sighting operatives from the Lugbe Division, the suspects opened fire on them.

He said that the exchange of gunfire resulted in the killing of two suspects by the gallant policemen, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The spokesman said that the operatives while searching the scene and nearby bush, recovered two locally made pistols, nine flat screen television sets and two laptop computers.

Other items recovered are: two cutlasses; one knife; one touch light; one cell phone; wrist watches; jewellery; and shoes, among others.

He said that some victims had shown up at the Lugbe Police Division to identify their property from the recovered items.

Manzah said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Sadiq Bello, had assured residents of the territory of the command’s readiness to fight crime.

“He also enjoined hospital workers and members of the public to alert the nearest police station once anybody is sighted with gunshot wounds,” he said.

The police spokesman also said that the command had arrested six armed robbery suspects along Bannex junction in Abuja on March 10.

He said the suspects were arrested during a stop-and-search operation by personnel of the command.

Manzah said that during search, Emeka Nwafor and Onwunali Thankgod were arrested with one locally made pistol and two live cartridges.

He said the raid that was extended to their hideout in Mabushi led to the arrest of four additional suspects, Oke David, Jim Williams, Emmanuel Okoro and Uchenna Chukwuma.

He said that the search further led to the recovery of two live cartridges, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, eleven mobile phones, wallets and some charms.

“The suspects will be transferred to the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation,” the spokesman said.(NAN)