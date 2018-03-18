Police arrest nurses for human trafficking in Abia

259 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Abia State Police command has arrested some nurses who allegedly drugged and kill pregnant women in order to steal their babies.

The suspects were arrested in the course of the transactions in various locations, including the state capital Nnewi.

This was revealed during a briefing with newsmen by the State Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogbizi.

He warned criminals to leave the state because the police command will not hesitate to fish them out and continue to send them to prison.

He also noted that the police has devised intelligence security strategy to counter various methods that the perpetrators deployed to traffic innocent children in the state.

According to the CP, strategic security measures and nip point stationed across the streets, roads, nooks and crannies of the state has contributed immensely in assisting the police to unravel and defeat the criminal antics of the traffickers.

He further added that the suspects have been taken away to face the wrath of the law.