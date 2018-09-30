Published On: Sun, Sep 30th, 2018

Polaris: Experts hail Emefiele, caution against banking sector crisis

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

OKEY ONYENWEAKU

Experts have expressed support for the effective and professional measures taken by the Governor of

the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to save Skye Bank from sinking into an

unimaginable mess.

There appears to be a consensus that the timely intervention of the apex bank was strategic to

avert an imminent banking sector crisis, which would have destabilised the whole financial system at

a time of political and economic uncertainties.

Some analysts hinge their praises for the apex bank on the fact that no depositor of the bank will lose

money.

Polaris Bank, the legacy institution, which was set up to take over the assets and liabilities of defunct

Skye Bank recently took out pages of adverts in major national dailies to assure bank customers that

their savings and deposits were safe.

It will be recalled that in a move that took bank customers and even shareholders and other financial

industry stakeholders by surprise, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a fortnight ago announced the

winding up of business activities of the much harried and cash strapped Skye Bank Plc, which had

found itself undergoing major challenges keeping its operations healthy. The bank had repeatedly

borrowed money from the CBN despite a variety of soft support arrangements to keep it liquid and

viable. Apparently, the efforts were too little too late, thereby requiring the prudential authority to

pull the plug on the bank and set up its new incarnation called ‘Polaris’ as a so-called bridge

institution.

Emefiele had in 2014 when he was appointed as the helmsman of the CBN vowed to be professional

as well as ensure financial system stability. Industry observers appear to cheer his creative policies so

far to navigate the current challenging economic and political environment.

Commenting on the takeover, Dr. Afolabi Olowokere of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, told

Business Hallmark on a telephone interview that the CBN had taken the best option given the grave

circumstances instead of liquidation the bank.

Olowokere argued that the liquidation option was capable of wrecking the financial system and

resulting in confidence crisis.

‘’Depositors will lose their monies; there will be huge job losses and the financial system can crash if

the CBN fails to come in the way it did,’’ he extolled the timely intervention of the CBN.

A Lagos based shareholder activist, Mr. Boniface Okezie said whereas the option of saving the bank

from liquidation was impressive, he argued that the CBN was late in realising the danger the

condition of Skye Bank had become for the banking industry.

Okezie argued that Skye Bank, as weak as it was, should not have been allowed to acquire Mainstreet

Bank, which was three times its size. He concluded that further delay in taking the recent measure by

the apex bank would have plunged the financial system into a deep crisis.

For the safety of the financial system, Yinka Ademuwagun, a research analyst at United Capital said,

“Apex bank took over the board of the bank due to unacceptable corporate governance lapses and

its persistent failure to meet minimum thresholds in critical prudential and adequacy ratios. Overall,

all customers of Skye Bank will be automatic customers of the new bank with their accounts and

records duly purchased by Polaris Bank. Also, the CBN further stated that it plans on retaining the

existing board and management members while offering a new contract to all employees of the

defunct Skye Bank under the name of Polaris Bank.’’

The CBN admitted that because of the shaky outlook of the defunct Skye Bank, it had no option

than to intervene because results of forensic audit of the bank’s books revealed that it required

urgent recapitalisation as it could no longer continue to survive on life-support (indefinite

liquidity support).

The monetary regulator said the new lender, Polaris Bank, will operate as a bridge bank in the meantime.

A bridge bank is an institution created by a national regulator or central bank to operate a failed bank until a buyer can be found for its acquisition.

A bridge bank is usually established to ensure seamless continuity of banking operations. For the

continued survival of the new bridge bank, Polaris, the CBN has injected N786 billion into its

operations from which it will deduct an earlier support facility of just over N300 million.

Analysts observe Nigeria’s banking system has been here before.

A similar scenario occurred in 2011, when the Central Bank of Nigeria revoked the licences of three

failing institutions, namely: Afribank, Spring Bank and Bank PHB and in their place established the

bridge banks: Mainstreet Bank Limited, Keystone Bank Limited and Enterprise Bank Limited.

Local commentators observe that Nigeria would have experienced the most disastrous banking

sector crash in her history save for the timely intervention of the CBN with bridge bank solution,

which has paid off in ensuring stability in the system.

Industry stakeholders believe that there is a number of challenges ahead of Polaris Bank. Whereas no one doubts the ability of the regulator to stabilise the new lender and save depositors of the new financial

institution, shareholders are still confused as to the implications of what has happened.

It has been argued that the new bank will lose some customers (depositors), who are edgy about

their deposits and have lost some trust in the old bank and by extension its successor. They will

migrate to other banks. The challenge of huge non-performing loans hanging over Polaris Bank, industry

observers believe cannot be wished away, despite the huge amount the CBN has injected in the bank.

Details show that the CBN has pumped over N1trillion into the bank; over N300billion when it

sacked and replaced its management and the recent intervention of N786billion.

But industry analysts seem comfortable with the new arrangement given the developments of 2009

when the CBN under Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the current Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II took over three commercial lenders.

In their place, the CBN through the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, established bridge

banks and transferred the assets and liabilities of the three affected banks to the bridge banks as

follows: Mainstreet Bank Limited (Afribank), Keystone Bank Limited (Bank PHB) and Enterprise Bank

Limited (Spring Bank).

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) after intensive negotiations with NDIC

had on August 6, 2011, acquired the three bridge banks and provided sufficient capital to restore the

banks to the level of capital adequacy stipulated for their operations.

 

Indeed, these banks were operated and returned to sound profitability and stability as claimed by

AMCON.

The CBN and AMCON succeeded in selling the three bridge banks to core investors.

The development in fact, also attracted praises for the CBN for helping in midwifing the whole

transaction. Some market observers noticed that: First, no depositor lost money. Second, the risk

assets of the banks were also not lost. Thirdly, the teeming staff of the banks retained their jobs and

not many people were thrown into the labour market to increase unemployment. Fourthly, the

acquirers of the bank never complained of not having value for their money’s worth. The CBN also

received accolades for ensuring stability in the financial system from that time to date.

Before recent developments and the bank’s management crisis, the stage had been set for an epic

battle to save it from its own past.

Weak asset quality, rising funding costs and increased customer wariness about the safety of their

deposits have conspired to squeeze out the bank’s balance sheet and tear current profit figures to

shreds as its management tries to restore confidence and recover bad loans.

Recall the bank erstwhile chairman, Mr. Tunde Ayeni and another director Dr. Festus Fadeyi had

borrowed huge loans from the bank to run other business concerns. Details show that while Ayeni

owes the bank as much as N36 billion and repaying only N6billion, Fadeyi owed N98billion.

Skye bank is an amalgam of five former fringe players including Prudent Bank, Eko International Bank

(EIB), Bond Bank, Reliance Bank and Cooperative Bank. They were categorized as laggards which did

not have adequate capitalisation. The bank maintains a branch network of about 260 with most of

them located in the highbrow areas such as Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

The bank has a strong market share in the Western region. Reports once revealed that most of its

branches are in the country’s South-West, South-South and South-East regions, which account for 82

per cent of its branches and 18 per cent located in the North. It was also reported that the bank is

strong in federal revenue collections, where it accounts for 10 percent of Federal Inland Revenue

Service (FIRS) collections; internally generated revenue collection and inter-switch transaction. It has

the largest market share of more than 19 percent of Lagos State revenue collection.

After projecting a good image and the following action plans earlier in a conference, the CBN had vowed to watch credit risks associated with the key banking products must be understood and managed.

It also emphasized that maturity profile of loan products interacts strongly with liquidity risk

management. But Skye Bank went belly up in due course.

 

 

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Weekend of bloodletting: At least seven murdered in renewed Plateau violence, 8 killed in Benue

      No fewer than seven persons were brutally murdered and several houses burnt in a renewed crisis  which started Sunday in Tina Junction area of Jos, Plateau State, just as at least eight persons were killed in a Benue community on Saturday. The Plateau crisis was said to have begun when an Apostolic Church in […]

  • Polaris: Experts hail Emefiele, caution against banking sector crisis

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU Experts have expressed support for the effective and professional measures taken by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to save Skye Bank from sinking into an unimaginable mess. There appears to be a consensus that the timely intervention of the apex bank was strategic to avert an […]

  • Access Bank pushes for digital dominance

      By OKEY ONYENWEAKU In a move that appears to be designed to push the bank to the top of the pile of technology adopters in the financial service industry in Nigeria, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank of Nigeria has met with Microsoft Incorporated’s Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, the meeting which […]

  • Tinubu formally dumps Ambode, asks Lagos APC to reject him

    Former Lagos governor, and acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially dumped the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and asked members of the party to reject him in 2019. Tinubu who stated this in a statement on Sunday evening, said the governor has deviated from developmental blueprint of […]

  • Breaking news: Labour calls off national strike action

    The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the strike action it embarked on Thursday over the implementation of a new minimum wage. National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba disclosed  this while briefing pressmen at the Labour House Abuja, saying he organised labour decided to call off the industrial strike action after getting firm commitment. […]

  • Lagos APC primary: Osinbajo forecloses Ambode’s fate, all now set for Sanwo-olu’s emergence

      By OBINNA EZUGWU Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo may have effectively sealed the fate of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode ahead of tomorrow’s (Sunday’s) All Progressives Congress, APC’s governorship primary in the state with his endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-olu, the favoured candidate of the state’s political godfather, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday. The […]

  • Adebise resumes as Wema Bank MD on Oct. 1

    Ademola Adebise would take over as the new managing director of Wema Bank on October 1, 2018, following the retirement of Segun Oloketuyi in September 2018, the bank said a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday. He was initially appointed the Acting Managing Director in July after Oloketuyi proceeded on terminal leave […]

  • Nigerian equity market appreciates 0.7% this week

    The Nigerian Stock (NSE) posted a better performance during this week’s trading session than the previous week as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.70 per cent to close at 32,766.37 and N11.962 trillion respectively. The bourse lost -2.17 per cent to close Friday’s trading at 35446.47 points. Niger Insurance, which rose […]

  • Trust remains crucial in e-payment, says Diamond Bank CEO

    The Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Uzoma Dozie, has described trust as an important factor for the acceptability of any electronic banking solution. He spoke during a panel session at the 2018 Annual National Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), with the theme: “Banks, Fintechs and Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion Journey,” […]

  • Naira suffers marginal loss at I&E forex window

    The Naira depreciated slightly by 0.05 per cent on Friday to N363.92 against the dollar from $/N363.74 the previous day at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Foreign Exchange market. At this segment of the foreign exchange market also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), a total of $289.73 million was traded in 349 deals, […]

  • Oil Marketers urges FG to pay over N650bn subsidy arrears

    Oil marketers on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to hasten payment of over N650 billion subsidy arrears to save their assets from being taken over by banks. The marketers, under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), which include Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN); Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers […]

  • Minimum Wage: Hold Govt responsible for prolonged nationwide strike, says organised Labour

    The Organised labour has resolved to continue the two-day warning strike should the federal government refuse to comply with them by dropping its figure for the implementation of the national minimum wage. The organised unions who spoke through the Vice president, Nigeria Labour congress, Amechi Asugwni, while addressing workers before the mop-up demonstration, said that […]

  • APC screens Communication Minister out of Oyo governorship primaries over NYSC certificate

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declined to clear the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, for its governorship primaries. Shittu, who is interested in becoming the party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, was screened out of the primary for not having a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate. The National Working Committee of the party […]

  • CBN withdraws 83 MFBs operating licenses

    The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the revocation of licenses of 83 Microfinance Banks operating in the country. Punch online reports that the closure of the affected institutions, according to the apex bank took effect from December 20, 2013. In view of the closure, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has been appointed the provisional […]

  • Financial Derivative projects inflation to hit 13% year end

    Nigeria’s inflation rate would accelerate to 13 per cent at the end of 2018 due to increased money supply caused by political spending, the Financial Derivative Company has stated. The country’s inflation rose to 11.23 per cent in August from 11.14 per cent the previous month. In its analysis of the outcome of the Monetary […]

  • Core investors withdrawal scuttles Nigeria Air

    The last minute pull out of core investors forced Nigeria to suspend the establishment of a national carrier, Nigeria Air, information and culture minister Lai Mohammed has disclosed. NAN reports that he said in Lagos that the decision became necessary because the Federal Government resolved not to finance the project alone. He noted, however, that […]