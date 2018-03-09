Plateau visit: Buhari vows to end ‘Cycle Of Violence’

289 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Plateau State on a two-day official visit.

The President, who was received at the Yakubu Gowon Airport by the Governor Simon Lalong and other officials, later attended a town hall meeting where he continued his call for peace in the country.

During the meeting, the President launched the Plateau State Roadmap to Peace and vowed to end the violence that has claimed hundreds of lives in several states in the country.

“Let me express the Federal Government’s commitment to support and assist the Peace Building Agency in its effort to arrest the vicious cycle of violence and lay the foundation for sustainable peace in our country,” he said.

The President, however, believes that the government alone cannot guarantee peace and that traditional rulers are critical to the sustenance of peace and order in the country.

He, therefore, urged them to spread the message of peace to their subjects.

The President praised Governor Lalong for his efforts in maintaining peace in the state and encouraged him to continue promoting peace and uniting the people.

“I am indeed quite impressed with gains and successes recorded in the area of conflict management and peace-building, which has returned this state to the path of relative peace,” President Buhari added.

Beyond the calls for peace, the President inaugurated the Mararaban Jamaa Road, which was renamed after him by the state government.

The President is expected to also commission the Miango-Wild Life Park-Rafiki road and the Secretariat Junction flyover bridge and the interchange.

President Buhari’s visit to Plateau State comes three days after he visited Taraba State one of the states affected by the lingering herdsmen-farmers clashes in the country.

Apart from Taraba, the President is expected to visit Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states. The Presidency has yet to disclose when the other states would be visited.