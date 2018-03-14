Plateau Government imposes dusk to dawn curfew on Bassa LGA

321 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Plateau State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Bassa Local Government Area of the state with immediate effect.

The state government announced the curfew on Wednesday after yet another attack in the state.

A statement by the government said the 6 pm to 6 am curfew follows the attack in the morning in Dong and Rafiki communities led to the loss of lives and destruction of property.

Security agencies in the affected local government area have been mandated to enforce the curfew while law abiding citizens are advised to go about their lawful business.

Plateau State has witnessed at least four attacks since President Buhari visited the state on Thursday, last week.

Security operatives confirmed Wednesday’s attacks but could not give full details about the casualty figure.

Channels TV reports that at least seven people were injured and one feared killed.

The attack came less than 24 hours after 25 people were killed at Dundu village, also in Bassa LGA.