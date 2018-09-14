Finance Minister, Adeosun quits, Northerner from Budget office tipped to replace her Embattled Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has officially quit following allegation of her not serving the country in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and obtaining a certificate that the NYSC have disowned. Sources close to the minister told Business Hallmark that she “honourably resigned” to protect her image since she felt […]

Photos: South East markets, roads deserted as IPOB sit-at-home order takes effect Roads, streets and major markets in Onitsha, Owerri, Aba Enugu and other parts or the South East were deserted on Friday, September 14 in observance of a sit at home order issued by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to mark what they called “Saboteur Day”. In remembrance of those killed by the armed forces […]

Fidelity Bank, COHEB Nig bring succour to Ogoja refugee camp In line with Fidelity Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility objective which seeks to lend a helping hand to the less privileged in the society, the Bank is continuously touching lives and impacting positively on communities, Pan-Nigeria, with its Fidelity Helping Hands Project (FHHP), an initiative that enables the staff to carry out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) […]

Emefiele now chairs West Africa Monetary Zone The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has been elected as chairman of the West Africa Monetary Zone (WAMZ) at the ongoing sub-regional meeting in Nigeria. Emefiele, in his acceptance speech, averred that “a lot of work needs to be done, especially in respect of the attainment of ECOWAS single […]

Outrage over new DSS boss, Magaji’s appointment …Southern, Middle Belt leaders reject appointment, blast Buhari The appointment of Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari has attracted condemnations from Southern and Middle Belt Forum as well as activists who insist that the president has, by his action, passed a vote of no confidence on the country. President […]

FG accuses labour of blackmail over minimum wage The Federal Government has described Labour 14-day ultimatum as “a subtle blackmail” to stampede the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage. Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment stated this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, noting that the ultimatum was uncalled for. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls […]

Bichi replaces Sieyefa as DSS boss President Muhammadu Buhari has approved with effect from 14 September, the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, as new Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS). The appointee is a core secret service operative, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media, to President Buhari. Bichi will take over from Lawal […]

Naira weakens marginally in parallel market FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian currency depreciated by 0.28 per cent to N361 against the dollar in the parallel market, underpinned on foreign portfolio investors decision to repatriate the funds to safety. Meanwhile, the Naira strengthened by 0.09 per cent to N362.78 in the I&E FX window as total turnover in that segment of the foreign exchange […]

Equity market maintains downtrend as sell-Off persists FELIX OLOYEDE Continuous sell-off by investors stretches the Nigerian equity market’s decline to eight trading sessions as losses recorded by medium and large capitalized stocks weighed it down. The All Share Index (ASI) dropped by 270.56 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.84 per cent to close at 32,022.23 points. And the Market […]

Oil prices fall as economic concerns counter tightening supplies Reuters Oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing some of the strong gains from the previous session, as economic concerns raised doubts about ongoing fuel demand growth. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $69.91 per barrel at 0455 GMT, down 46 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last settlement. Brent crude futures […]

States’ foreign debt up by 8% The foreign debt of the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) increased by 7.9 per cent year-on-year to US$4.25billion at the end of June 2018, Debt Management Office (DMO) data has shown. The debt include all contracted concessional terms, and due to multilateral agencies other than borrowings of US$220 million by seven […]

Nigerian equity market plunges to two year low The Nigerian Stock Exchange continued to slide, recording its worst performance in two years on Wednesday. The bourse shed -3.46 per cent, which was the highest loss it has suffered since 2016, sinking the All Share Index (ASI) to 32,292.79 points, on the back of losses recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks as investors […]

CBN, NDIC, banks, FinTechs, others to grace FICAN Conference The 2018 annual conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) will hold in Lagos on 15th and 16th of September, 2018The conference, with the theme: “Banks, Fintech and Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion Journey,” has the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor as the keynote speaker. There will also be representatives from the Nigeria Deposit […]

Afreximbank seeks to bolster African trade with $850m Chinese loan African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has promised to leverage on the $850 million in financing facilities being made available by two Chinese financial institutions to expand its support to African businesses seeking to diversify and increase their trade activities. President of the bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, disclosed this in Cairo, when presenting a report on the […]

Ambode debunks rift with Tinubu Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday played down speculation of rift with the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying it was untrue. Both the social and traditional media have been flooded with news of a major rift between Tinubu and Governor Ambode over alleged disagreement on the second […]