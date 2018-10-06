Photos: Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium ready for PDP convention

PDP convention: governors reject consensus candidate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have agreed not to back any particular candidate at the national convention of the party on holding in Port Harcourt, Saturday, feelers indicate. Multiple sources privy to the outcome of a meeting held at Government House in Port Harcourt told PREMIUM TIMES the governors asked all delegates to go and […]

Zamfara APC crisis: Yari bars NWC from visiting the state, says it’s fight to finish Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has asked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) set up to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state, following the cancellation of an earlier primary held last Saturday due to violence, not to visit the state. The governor said this in reaction to the […]

NSE, Bloomberg Set to Hold 4th CEO Roundtable The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in collaboration with Bloomberg has concluded plans for its fourth edition of the NSE-Bloomberg CEO Roundtable, which would hold on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Stock Exchange House, Marina, Lagos. The event themed, “Reshaping the Nigerian Economy for Sustainable Growth: Leveraging the Fourth Industrial Revolution as a Catalyst for Advancement”, […]

Finance Minister urges CBN, NDIC to investigate directors of defunct Skye Bank The Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), to fully investigate and prosecute all the Directors and Executive Management who contributed to the collapse of the defunct Skye Bank plc as well as other Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in liquidation. The […]

Stock market sustains downtrend in Independence week, sheds 1.17% Though all Nigerian celebrated the 58th Independence anniversary this week, investors had little to rejoice over as the equity market continued its downtrend, contrasting -1.17 per cent week-on-week to 32,766.37 index points. Portfolio investors continued to sell their stocks and head for safety as Nigeria approaches the 2019 general election, which would hold in February […]

AXA Mansard Celebrates Customer Service Week AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, the global leader in insurance and asset management joined in the celebration of the just concluded Global Customer Service Week. Customer Service Week which is observed globally every year during the first full week of October, celebrates the culture of service and excellence by recognizing those who serve our […]

Naira appreciates further at I&E FX window as CBN injects fresh $210m The Naira further appreciated against the dollar on Thursday at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Foreign Exchange Window (I&E FX window) as the the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected a fresh $210 million into the interbank foreign exchange market. At the I&E FX window, the local currency gained 0.06 per cent to $/N363.57 from $/N363.78 on […]

Dangote Group, Zenith, Excel At Maiden CAMCAN Capital Market Performance Awards It was a celebration of excellence for companies that emerged tops in various categories on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend in Lagos. The event, the maiden CAMCAN Nigeria Capital Market Performance Awards 2018 to reward resilience based on performance of companies listed on the NSE for the year ended December 31, 2017, with […]

Economy: World Bank downgrades Nigeria’s 2018 growth projection Global financial institution, World Bank has reversed its earlier 2018 growth projection of the Nigerian economy from 2.1 percent it had projected in April, to 1.9 in its October 2018 ‘Africa Pulse,’ a biannual analysis of the state of African economies released in Washington DC Yesterday. The analysis which was signed by the bank’s […]

Naira gains slightly against dollar in I&E Forex Window The Naira appreciated marginally by 0.03 per cent against the dollar to exchange $/ N363.78 on Wednesday, compared to $/ N363.88 the prior day. A total of $392.90 million was traded in 401 deals at I&E FX window, with rates ranging between $/N358.00 – $/N365.00. At the parallel market, the cash rate appreciated by 30k […]

CBN dispels fears over declining reserves The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that Nigerians have no reason to panic over the current drop in the country’s foreign reserves. Nigeria’s stood at N44.03 billion on Tuesday, having reached N47.8 billion in June, but the apex bank believes the current reserves could sustain the country’s six months import bills. It assured […]

Dangote Cement, 13 others drag equity market further down Bearish trend continued in the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday on the back of decline recorded by largely capitalized stocks. Drop by Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries and 12 other losers dragged the bourse down by 0.79 per cent, sustaining negative sentiment for the second day straight. The All Share Index (ASI) slipped by 257.62 absolute […]

Eko Disco to give free prepaid meters The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it will give 100 free prepaid meters to its customers during the company’s “Customers’ Service Week”. Its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, who made this known on Wednesday, said it was aimed at ensuring 100 per cent customer satisfaction. Idemudia, in a statement in […]

Wema Bank appoints new company secretary Wema Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Johnson Lebile as its new Company Secretary/legal Adviser, following the redeployment of his predecessor, Oluwole Ajimisinmi, to head the Lagos Business Group after 9 years in charge, the bank said in a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Lebile who assumed the new […]

FBNQuest PMI eases to 53.7 index points in Sept. FBNQuest’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slowed to 53.7 in September from 54.8. According to the investment bank, two sub-indices improved, and all sub-indices ended in positive territory. It noted that the proportion of unchanged responses increased for all five sub-indices. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing PMI in the month of September […]