PENGASSAN calls for revocation of idle refineries licences

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged government to revoke the licences issued to non-practising companies and individuals on modular and private refineries.

The association in a statement urged the government to immediately revoke and re-issue them to operators with technical and financial capabilities.

It said the establishment of modular refineries, which the government promised, should be vigorously pursued.

It also expressed its opposition to the current operating model for the nation’s refineries describing the model as unsustainable.

The Association called for the adoption of Nigeria LNG Limited’s business model “after the refineries must have been rehabilitated for them to yield better dividends to the nation’s economy.”

PENGASSAN commended the efforts of the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation at ensuring adequacy and consistent supply of Premium Motor Spirit throughout the festive season.

It, however, called on the government to increase local refining capacity and remove all observed encumbrances to full rehabilitation of all the four refineries.

The association also advised that the government should initiate a more workable and sustainable intervention by incorporating more investors into local refining.

It “frowned on the conflicting pronouncements over inadequate funding and crude supply as well as staff attrition challenges, which are currently hindering smooth operations of the refineries.”

PENGASSAN called for an increase in crude supply, capital raising and the employment of more qualified manpower.

The association also condemned what it called “the lingering anti-labour practice perpetrated by some indigenous oil companies operating in the country against their employees, especially Nigerian workers.”

It vowed to resist “their nefarious acts on the workers who are also citizens of Nigeria.” (NAN)

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook