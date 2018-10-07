PDP convention: Atiku’s votes being counted

Stanbic IBTC Bank deploys historic robots to enhance operations Stanbic IBTC Bank has taken another bold step towards service efficiency and enhanced customer experience with the deployment of robots to drive various dimensions of its operations. Deployed about three months ago, the Stanbic IBTC BlueBots, as the robots are called, manage middle and back office activities. At the operational center at Ilupeju, Lagos, the […]

PwC trains Journalists at her 5th annual Capability Enhancement Workshop To help build the capacity of practising journalists in the country, PwC Nigeria has organised a Capability Enhancement Workshop for them. The 5th annual Capability Enhancement Workshop, which held in Lagos on Thursday, had as participants from across both traditional and new media platforms. It featured insightful presentations on various topics by subject matter specialists […]

Nigerian banks’ assets rise by 43.6% to N35.1trn in 5yrs FELIX OLOYEDE Increased reserves, aggregated credit and loans and advances have pushed total assets of commercial banks in Nigeria up by 43.6 per cent. from ₦24.5 trillion in 2013 to ₦35.1 trillion in 2017, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed. Speaking at Federal Government Investors presentation in New […]

By OBINNA EZUGWU Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has won the People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary and will now face President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election. Atiku defeated other candidates, including his closest rival, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Former Kano governor, Musa Kwankwaso; Senate President, Bukola Saraki among others. Details shorty.

Counting of votes is still ongoing at the People's Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention holding at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, with former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar projected to win. Although it remains a close contest between him and Sokoto State governor ,Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Aisha Buhari blasts APC, accuses party, Oshiomhole of impunity Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has disparaged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for encouraging unfairness and impunity in the process of selecting candidates of the party for the 2019 election. Mrs Buhari who took to Twitter on to vent her displeasure with the primary elections […]

2019: Oby Ezekwesili declares for president, says Nigeria being poorly governed Former Minister of Education and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili has declared her intention to run for the office of president in 2019. Ezekwesili who served as Vice President of the World Bank, announced her intention in a statement, weekend saying she wants to run for the nation’s top […]

PDP convention: governors reject consensus candidate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have agreed not to back any particular candidate at the national convention of the party on holding in Port Harcourt, Saturday, feelers indicate. Multiple sources privy to the outcome of a meeting held at Government House in Port Harcourt told PREMIUM TIMES the governors asked all delegates to go and […]

Zamfara APC crisis: Yari bars NWC from visiting the state, says it’s fight to finish Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has asked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) set up to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state, following the cancellation of an earlier primary held last Saturday due to violence, not to visit the state. The governor said this in reaction to the […]

NSE, Bloomberg Set to Hold 4th CEO Roundtable The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in collaboration with Bloomberg has concluded plans for its fourth edition of the NSE-Bloomberg CEO Roundtable, which would hold on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Stock Exchange House, Marina, Lagos. The event themed, “Reshaping the Nigerian Economy for Sustainable Growth: Leveraging the Fourth Industrial Revolution as a Catalyst for Advancement”, […]

Finance Minister urges CBN, NDIC to investigate directors of defunct Skye Bank The Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), to fully investigate and prosecute all the Directors and Executive Management who contributed to the collapse of the defunct Skye Bank plc as well as other Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in liquidation. The […]

Stock market sustains downtrend in Independence week, sheds 1.17% Though all Nigerian celebrated the 58th Independence anniversary this week, investors had little to rejoice over as the equity market continued its downtrend, contrasting -1.17 per cent week-on-week to 32,766.37 index points. Portfolio investors continued to sell their stocks and head for safety as Nigeria approaches the 2019 general election, which would hold in February […]

AXA Mansard Celebrates Customer Service Week AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, the global leader in insurance and asset management joined in the celebration of the just concluded Global Customer Service Week. Customer Service Week which is observed globally every year during the first full week of October, celebrates the culture of service and excellence by recognizing those who serve our […]