PA Adebanjo bombs Buhari, says President abating herdsmen

Prominent Afenifere chieftain and Awoist, PA Ayo Adebanjo has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of herdsmen menace across the country, noting that by the President’s action, it was evident that he was aiding the killer herders.

PA Adebanjo who made the assertion in a phone interview with Business Hallmark, backed former Chief of Army Staff, T. Y. Danjuma on his recent call on Nigerians to defend themselves, insisting that the former army chief did not say anything new.

“There is nothing he (Danjuma) is saying now that we have not known. What is new in what he said? It is because he is the one saying it, otherwise it is not news at all. Afenifere and myself, we have been talking about it for years. And particularly in the last few years.

“We have been saying that Buhari is ruling the country as if he is the President of Kastina. And the question of ethnic cleansing has been there. He was being moderate to say the army is colluding. Buhari is aiding and abating it. That is the truth from the available evidence.”

Asked whether Danjuma could have served Nigerians better if he advocated for restructuring as opposed to calling for self defence, the elder statesman said he had actually been part of the restructuring demand for a long time

“Danjuma is for restructuring, no doubt,” he said. “He has been in it. We were together when we were doing handshake across the Niger. He was with us when we were doing council for unity and understanding. We have been on the national question for long.

“All these happening are what we had anticipated even before the Abacha days. Whatever he says is not too late. Those are the strong elements in the country that know where we are and where we should be.”