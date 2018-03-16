Oyo begins One House, One Refuse Drum policy

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Oyo State Government has commenced House to House public health and hygiene sensitization to ensure the compliance of one house, one refuse drum policy of the state, saying that dumping of refuse into the rivers and streams channels as well as road median remain prohibited.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Chief Isaac Ishola said this in Ibadan on Thursday, disclosing that the Ministry had dredged 50 streams and rivers in the state between 2014 to 2017.

Chief Ishola said that efforts are already being taken to expand some rivers in the state for free flow of water through the construction of about 14 priority sites to expand river hydraulic and bridges.

The Commissioner reiterated that it is a legal and moral offence for anybody to drop refuse inside rivers, streams and road median, urging that people should stay away from flood plains once the rain persists for more than half hour.

He said, “The beginning of failure, is the failure to plan, as a responsible State Government we have identified some rivers and streams that are due to be dredged in order to have a flood free raining season. We are also calling on our people to desist from activities that can cause flooding in the state. Furthermore, we have started the House to House campaign of the government’s policy of One House, One Drum to ensure that people are aware of their responsibilities.”

Chief Ishola stressed that each house as a matter of civic responsibility is expected to patronise private refuse collectors as assigned by the management of Oyo State Waste Management Authority (OYOWMA), revealing that the government is planning to establish Oyo State Enforcement Agency to complement the various enforcement strategies of the Ministry.

He called on the people of the state, who have their houses built on the flood prone areas, to vacate such houses to prevent the loss of lives and properties.