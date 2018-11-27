Oyetola vows to create 30,000 jobs as he takes over as Osun Governor

The new governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola has promised to create 30, 000 jobs and pledged to run a people friendly administration.

He made the promise in his inaugural address on Tuesday in Osogbo after he was sworn-in.

“It is time to create jobs for our youths; we will upgrade our vocational technical institutions to make them more vibrant with the demands of the technology-driven world.

“We in partnership with private sectors will establish large manufacturing industries in the major sectors of the economy to create at least 30,000 jobs.”

According to Oyetola, the welfare of workers in the state will be of utmost concern to his government.

The Governor also pledged to pay salaries promptly.

“Ours shall be a government committed to serving the people,” Oyetola stated.

“We will ensure workers’ salaries are paid promptly based on the financial inflow of the state. We will prioritize workers welfare and pensioners.

“We will organize the Osun Economic Summit, with the first quarter of our year in office.”

He futher assured that he would work on improvement on the standard of living for citizens of the state.

