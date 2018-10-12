Overland aircraft catches fire at Lagos Airport

A turboprop aircraft belonging to Overland Airways was on Friday severely damaged by fire while parked at the airline’s hanger at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The ATR aircraft, with registration number: 5N-BPE, was being powered by the Ground Power Unit (GPU) when the incident occurred.

However, there were no casualties due to the swift response by the firefighters from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Mr Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said that the regulatory authority had been notified of the incident and was awaiting the airline’s report.

He, however, added that “it was a minor incident and there were no casualties. We are still waiting for more details from the airline.”

Also, the Spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, said the bureau’s investigators have been deployed to the scene to ascertain what led to the incident.

