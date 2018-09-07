Over 44 Speakers to grace 2018 ASEA Conference in Lagos

Over 44 keynote speakers and thought leaders would be speaking the 22nd Annual African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) Conference, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on Friday.

The conference is scheduled to hold on November 26 and 27, 2018 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

Some of the influential speakers bid to attend the ASEA Conference are Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance, Nigeria; Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank; Ms. Arumah Oteh, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank; Mr Oscar Silva, Chairman, Davos International Advisory and Mr. Benedict Okey Oramah, CEO Afrexim Bank.

Others are Mrs. Patience Oniha. Director General, Debt Management Office; Ms Nandini Sukumar, CEO, World Federation of Exchanges; Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Capital and Ex-Officio, The Nigerian Stock Exchange, among others.

The two-day conference themed “Champions on the Rise: Africa’s Ascension to a More Sustainable Future”, will feature nine sessions and two special sessions.

The conference will discuss burning issues around Africa’s global competitiveness, emerging technologies and inclusive growth, within the broader perspectives of sustainability.

Commenting on the development, the President of ASEA and Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema said, “We are pleased that so many influential thought leaders from around the world have already committed to speak at the 2018 ASEA Conference. Their experience will engender critical and insightful discussions at the conference aimed at accelerating sustainable growth in Africa, especially for African securities exchanges.

“We have launched a dedicated website to enable interested participants register and make payment for the conference at their convenience. Personally, I am looking forward to the conference which will officially mark the end of my tenure as President of the African Securities Exchanges Association.”

