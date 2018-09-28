Osun polls: ECA vows to boycott 2019 polls, says election now show of shame

By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Eastern Conservative Assembly (ECA) has said it will boycott 2019 general elections as according to it, the outcome of recently held governorship elections in Osun, Ekiti and Edo states have shown that the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress administration is not ready to allow the will of the people to prevail in the election.

The Assembly which stated this in a statement by its Deputy Leader, Chief (Mrs.) Maria Okwor and Secretary, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu Uko, said it was regrettable that under the Buhari administration, elections have become show of shame.

“The horror of the brazenly manipulated Osun rerun elections confirms the fears of all and sundry,that this inept government,will never allow a free,fair and credible presidential elections next year,” the statement read.

“The daylight robbery in Edo plus the brutal show in Ekiti,both warned the world of what to expect in 2019.

“The macabre dance of shame in Osun,has removed what ever doubts remaining in our minds,that 2019 elections will be sham elections.

“The ruthless use of security forces to oppress and intimidate supporters of the opposition,the clear employment of the army,the police,the DSS,and other government security agencies in open aid of the ruling party,plus the subtle endorsement of vote-buying,all, have made it impossible for us to have confidence in the electoral process as managed by the present arrogant government.

“Accordingly, we find it difficult to cue in the hot sun to cast our votes,only for a vicious cabal with a born-to-rule mentality,to ensure our votes do not count.”

The group said given the prevailing circumstances, it was announcing loud and clear that it would stay away from the much anticipated elections in 2019.

“Therefore, we are shouting it out loud, WE WILL BOYCOTT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.

“Our people desirous of voting in local elections (governorship and state assembly) may vote, if they so wish. But we will boycott presidential elections in order to allow General Buhari rule his Nigeria with iron fist until he is 130 years old.

“Now we know why all military and security agencies are deliberately placed in control of one particular region, now we know why the 97%/5% policy of the central government is implemented with single mindedness.

“Because decision has already been taken, that votes will not count, even INEC has also been placed under total control by the ruling party. Why would any sensible person, bother to go out to vote.

“The confidence of the people in the electoral process, has been completely destroyed by the armed robbery that was OSUN RERUN ELECTIONS.

“The fact that the perpetrators of this heist, are boastful about it, confirms that we are in big trouble as a country.

“Going through the brigandage and pillage of the former ruling party, only to fall into the hands of this ruthless and vicious cabal, is a costly mistake.

“We hereby apologise to the IPOB, who saw clearly, earlier than anybody, that this inept government do not have the intention to ever conduct fair and credible elections.”

