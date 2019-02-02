Osinbajo escapes death as presidential helicopter crashes in Kabba



The crashed helicopter surrounded by security and aviation personnel

A chopper conveying Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to a campaign rally in Kogi State has crash landed in Kabba, Kogi State.

According to a tweet by his spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, the Vice President and all the occupants of the chopper are safe.

He said the VP continued on his campaign trip after the incident.

“VP Osinbajo’s chopper crash lands in Kabba. But he and the entire crew safe.

“He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State”, he tweeted.

The incident is the second air mishap that the vice president would escape in seven months.



A policeman inspecting the crashed chopper

It would be recalled that on June 7, 2018, a chopper that was to convey Osinbajo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada in Abuja, was forced to land, few seconds after takeoff.

Osinbajo was in the school for the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1 /2018 participants.

The chopper had earlier taken the Vice-President to the college for the ceremony. However, while taking off, it could not ascend beyond the tree level, before it emitted thick smoke and landed on the same spots few seconds after takeoff.

Osinbajo later left the college by road for Abuja.



The crashed helicopter

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook