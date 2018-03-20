Ondo Govt. to spend N50b on road rehabilitation

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Ondo State government says it has set aside about N50 billion in the 2018 budget for rehabilitation of roads in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Yemi Olowolabi said this in an interview with journalists on Tuesday in Akure.

The commissioner noted that work had commenced at Idanre road in Akure, after the first anniversary of the present government in the state.

“Contractors are on site at the 4.1 kilometers Ikare township road dualisation while work is ongoing at various roads inaugurated by the governor during the first year anniversary,” he said.

Olowolabi, however, noted that work was slow in the A Division to Oke Obere dualisation in Akure because lots of property would give way for the project.

The commissioner assured that compensation would be paid to the affected property owners.

He noted that all local government in state had been carried along with developmental projects in the last one year in the state.

The commissioner reassured the state government commitment and focused to serve the people by bringing development to their door step.

“This government is focused, committed to ensure growth and development in the state.

“Whatever developmental projects that will be taken by the government in the next four years will be in accordance with its blueprint which will serve as a working guide.” (NAN)