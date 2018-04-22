Okowa’s second term bid: Ekweremadu, Wike drum support

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus stormed Delta State to join other residents of the state to endorse Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term.

The event which was held on Saturday was organised by the Anioma extraction, the cenotaph in Asaba the state capital.

According to the organizers of the event, the decision to endorse the governor is in recognition for his commitment to the actualization of his campaign promises.

They described him as an illustrious son of Anioma nation who has delivered dividends of democracy in all parts of Delta state and therefore deserves re-election for the second term in office.

Receiving the honours, Governor Okowa thanked the people for putting up the show asking that the strength and unity in the state is sustained

While condemning the statement attributed to President Muhammdu Buhari in London over an alleged laziness on the part of some Nigerian youths, the PDP National Chairman called on Nigerians to trust and vote for the PDP come 2019.

He also called for peace and unity to exist amongst residents in the state.

The Anioma people have said that the governor now has their blessing to proceed as a candidate for 2019 governorship election for Delta state owing to his track record as an expert in prudent financial management which has helped him to navigate the early challenges of stabilizing the economy of the state.