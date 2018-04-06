" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Fri, Apr 6th, 2018

Okowa: Delta set to host African Athletics Championship

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, says the state is ready to host the 2018 Confederation of African Athletics’ (CAA) African Senior Athletics Championship.

The governor who said this on Thursday in Asaba also revealed that the Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the championship, would be ready for use in May.

He spoke to reporters in the state capital during one of his periodic visits to inspect the ongoing construction work at the stadium, with a view to ensuring that the contractor works according to schedule.

As part of preparations ahead of the tournament which takes place in August, Governor Okowa reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all is set and in place for the upcoming competition.

READ  Bank robbery: 30 killed in Offa

“I am told by the contractors that looking onto the month of May, they should be completing this project and I believe that once the stadium is completed, some of these national assignments and competitions will also take place here.

“The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has already spoken towards that because once something is good, it cannot be hidden,” he said.

The governor further revealed that the state government is planning to promote sporting activities in its effort to engage the youths with more productive activities.

Accompanied some top government officials, Okowa inspected some facilities at the stadium which include grassing for field, construction of the tartan tracks, the VIP lounges, and training areas among others.

READ  Planned recall: Melaye heads to Supreme Court

The Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba has a sitting capacity of 22,000 and it is expected to serve the purpose of the athletics championship.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Bank robbery: 30 killed in Offa

     No fewer than 30 people were confirmed killed in the robbery attack that occurred in Offa town in Kwara State. The town was thrown into mourning following Thursday’s deadly raid on five commercial banks along the Owode Market Area of the town in Offa Local Government Area of the state. Nine police officers were among […]

  • Scientists find two combo drugs that kill lung cancer

    There is hope for lung cancer sufferers worldwide. A breakthrough research has found that  the use of two existing drugs could successfully treat the disease. The study delves deep into the molecular survival kit of lung tumours. Many cancer deaths are driven by the KRAS oncogene. KRAS is an essential gene, but in its mutant […]

  • Nigeria still Africa’s biggest market

    Transsion Holdings, giant mobile phone (Tecno Mobile), has described Nigeria as still the biggest market in Africa in spite of some challenges. Mr Andy Yan, Vice President, Transsion Holdings, parent company of Tecno Mobile, made the assertion in Lagos at Tecno’s Global Spring Launch. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tecno unveiled Camon […]

  • China ready to pay any cost in trade war with US

    China said Friday it was ready to pay “any cost” in a possible trade war with the US, after President Donald Trump warned he was considering $100 billion in extra tariffs. “If the US side disregards opposition from China and the international community and insists on carrying out unilateralism and trade protectionism, the Chinese side […]

  • Lassa fever: Abia govt partner FMC to contain outbreak

    After the news of the demise of a female doctor due to Lassa Fever, the Abia State government and Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia have teamed up to contain the outbreak. The state Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, held a joint press conference at the FMC in Umuahia, explaining the different measures put in place […]

  • $1bn military fund approval: Nothing controversial, says Presidency

    The Presidency, on Friday, responded to those criticising the approval of $1billion insurgency fund by President Muhammadu Buhari saying there’s nothing controversial about the approval. The President’s approval of the fund had earlier sparked criticism from many including the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which asked Nigerians to resist it. The President’s Senior Special […]

  • I do not have religious bias – Buhari

    President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his decisions are taken on merit and he does not nurse any religious bias. “Some voices, for political or ethnic reasons are making unguarded statements accusing the government and myself in particular of religious bias. “Let me assure you, honourable clergymen that this is far from the truth,’’ […]

  • Christian leaders reject Buhari’s second term bid

    A religious group United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum (UCLEEF) has rejected calls in some quarters especially from the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term. The group through its National Chairman, Pastor Aminchi Habu, rejected the calls on Thursday during a press conference/inauguration of […]

  • No plastic fish in Nigeria – NAFDAC

    The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied the wide speculation of existence of plastic fish in Nigeria. NAFDAC’s Management said on Thursday in Abuja it had thoroughly investigated and analysed some report on suspected plastic fish with laboratory analysis. “The investigation was triggered by a complaint by a Nigerian […]

  • Saudi licenses US firm AMC to operate cinemas

    Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information on Wednesday said it has given U.S.-based firm — AMC —, the first licence to operate cinemas in the kingdom. AMC is controlled  by China’s Dalian Wanda group, the world’s biggest private property developer and owner of the world’s largest cinema chain, Wanda Cinemas and the Hoyts Group. The group […]

  • We are not in trade war with China – Trump

    President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. was not in “a trade war with China,’’ hours after Beijing announced tariff hikes on 50 billion dollars worth of U.S. products. “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent people, who represented the U.S.,” […]

  • PIB: NNPC challenges Consultant to NASS

    Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has challenged the consultant to the National Assembly on Petroleum Industry Reform Bill (PIB) to take a comprehensive look at the issues in the oil and gas sector and make bold recommendations that could engender enduring reforms. The Group Managing Director Dr Maikanti Baru, stated this at a consultative meeting […]

  • Customs gets additional uniform for officers

    The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved additional set of uniform for its officers and men to give them options of uniforms depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, said in a statement that the uniform had a white top, the usual ash-coloured trouser […]

  • Experts justify MPC’s decision to hold rates for 10th consecutive times

    FELIX OLOYEDE The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to retain key benchmark rates was in line with consensus, financial experts have asserted. The MPC at the end of its two-day meeting in Abuja, the first in 2018, maintained Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent, […]

  • APC governors keep mum after meeting Buhari

    The Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kept mum after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the Council Chambers in Abuja, the nation’s capital, had in attendance all the governors under the APC platform. Before the meeting started the governors were seen in what looked like a heated […]

  • PA Adebanjo bombs Buhari, says President abating herdsmen

      Prominent Afenifere chieftain and Awoist, PA Ayo Adebanjo has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of herdsmen menace across the country, noting that by the President’s action, it was evident that he was aiding the killer herders. PA Adebanjo who made the assertion in a phone interview with Business Hallmark, backed former […]