" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Sun, Mar 11th, 2018

Okorocha’s revolution in crisis: Opposition to succession swells

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Imo State under Owelle Rochas Okorocha is now hardly out of the headlines, and often for the wrong reasons. Last week, it was about the harassment of the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Most Rev. Anthony Valentine Obinna who was allegedly assaulted by thugs loyal to the governor’s son-in-law and governorship hopeful, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

Rochas (i) and Son-in-law                                              gistlover.com

The Archbishop was reportedly attacked during a burial service of Late Mrs. Juliana Mbata, mother of the Pro-Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Chief Alex Mbata at the St. Micheal’s Catholic Church, Ngwoma, Owerri North LGA of the state. He had, during his sermon, admonished people to go out and get their permanent voters cards and vote wisely in the 2019 general election, while pointing out some of the failures of the Okorocha government.

Angered by his preaching, the ruling party’s loyalist were said to have charged towards him. And it only took the intervention of Catholic Priests, Knights and Christian fathers, who shielded him to save him from being beaten up. Imo, from many accounts, is a state descending into a dictatorship. And for residents, it is a case of a promised rescue mission gone to the winds.

“Okorocha is a disaster, an irreversible disaster. Electing him was a mistake that Imo people regret with every fibre of their being,” fumed APGA chieftain, Barr. Okey Okoroji.

On the back of popular support, Okorocha rode to power in 2011 with a promise to rescue the state from poor governance. The masses had become sufficiently disoriented after the below par performance of Achike Udenwa who was at the helm for eight years, and his successor, Ikedi Ohakim who had done an unimpressive first term and was seeking a mandate revalidation.

Okorocha flying the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) flag, a party that was on ascendancy and was popular with the people, attracted massive grassroots support- he later abandoned the the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was, as many believed, a philanthropist who had the interest of the people at heart. Thus, his promise of rescue mission easily resonated. The masses rallied behind him, and against all odds he came out with a victory over the incumbent Ohakim of the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It has been seven years since then; seven years of Okorocha’s unraveling. Today, that promise of a “rescue” exists mainly on billboards. It is a rescue mission gone awry, one characterised by policy somersaults, execution of substandard projects and owing salaries of workers and pensioners. The poor and the downtrodden who constitutes the bulk of his support base have been on the receiving end.

“Against all expectations, Chief Rochas Okorocha won seven years ago,” noted Chief Goddy Uwazurike, president emeritus of Aka Ikenga. “The then governor did not challenge him in court. He said he will not challenge him.

“Now towards the end of his regime, we are having all kinds of precarious situations. In simple language, Imo state is just waiting so that this regime will pass over.”

But his loss of goodwill was not immediate. His populist programmes such as the introduction of free education up to university level, as well as his ability to show semblance of performance helped to sustain a section of his support base, even till 2015.

To be fair however, the governor did some impressive works within the Owerri metropolis. Expanded roads and beautiful roundabouts have given the capital city a huge facelift. Beyond Owerri, he tarred numerous other roads, built hospitals and of course, erected statues.

READ  OBJ arrives Benue capital on solidarity visit

He continues to claim to have done better than any governor in the state’s history. He is probably right, he has done more roads than any, at least since 1999. He has built more hospitals than any, although most have been overgrown by weeds and almost all are inhabited by lizards. Apparently, he pays more attention to quantify than quality. Many of the roads built early in his administration are already riddled with pot holes. He continues to build more nonetheless, indeed many more.

Okorocha is generally accused of executing poor quality projects, but that’s not the only case against him. His penchant for owing workers or paying incomplete salaries have ensured that workers complain unending, and the economy is largely comatose, just as his idea of occupying government positions with his family has earned him criticisms.

In terms of rescuing people from poverty, the governor, it would seem, has mainly managed to rescue his immediate and extended family who are presently occupying plumb positions in government, much to the chagrin of others.

And as he plans to exit the stage next year, he is also strategically planning to firmly establish his family as the rulers of the state. Imo, many say, has become an empire state with Okorocha as the emperor and his people the ruling clan. It is such an aberration in a land never ruled by kings in its entire history. But even within the family, crisis is rearing its head as the scramble for positions take a toll.

Two weeks ago, Okorocha at the inauguration of members of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) at Government House Owerri, officially shared key positions of governorship and senate to himself and his cronies.

The former, he reaffirmed, will go to his son-in-law, Mr. Nwosu who currently serves as his chief of staff and has a convoy as long as his. The Imo East senatorial seat currently occupied by Senator Sam Anyanwu, he said, will go to the deputy governor, Eze Madumere, while himself will take the Imo West senatorial seat currently held by Hope Uzodinma, to, according to him, “prevent bad people from occupying it,” and ultimately bid his time until 2023 when he will run for office of president.

“If Uche Nwosu will be home for governor, I will tell the deputy governor to go to Senate,” he said.

“I told you earlier that my interest is the Presidency but since President Buhari will be running in 2019 I decided to put my ambition on hold until he completes his tenure. But I have decided to run for the Imo West Senatorial zones because if I don’t, bad people will take the position.

“If my name appears on the ballot paper as contesting for Senate, it will boost APC chances in the State. And many from my Senatorial zone have come to me and said they will not contest if I am interested.”

He left out the Imo North position occupied by an APC senator, Ben Uwajimogu, his close ally. But even so, he is rumoured to have penned down one Prof. Obiageli for the position, one that has not gone down well with Senator Uwajimogu.

In an interview with a national daily recently, he noted that the governor would fail if he attempts to impose his son-in-law on Imo people, and will equally face resistance if he decides to “foist Prof. Obiageli on the people of Imo North.”

READ  Corporate Nigeria sends mixed messages as companies release results

“I’m also surprised just like many over the statement credited to Governor Rochas Okorocha,” Uwajimogu reportedly said. “Prof Obiageli who is running as a proxy of Okorocha is going round Okigwe zone claiming to be the next Senator that will represent them in the 9th Senate.

“My reaction is that it is a tragedy because the governor appears not to realise that in a democracy he doesn’t have the capacity to determine who will represent Imo North at the National Assembly in 2019.”

Yet, within the governing family, Mr. Nwosu is not the only one eyeing the state’s top job. Mr. Chucks Ololo, his brother-in-law and husband of the state’s Commissioner of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment, Ogechi, is also said to be interested, while the deputy governor, Madumere has vowed to fight on.

Last week, Wednesday, he (Madumere) was endorsed by youths of oil communities in the state under the auspices of Niger Delta Youths Forum.

Resentment towards the governor has continued to build. Guber candidate of the Labour Party in the state in 2015, Barrister Ngozi Olehi, described his government as a “curse,” and his claim of massive infrastructural development as “a scam.”

Within the APC, his party, his decision to back Nwosu is being intensely resisted. The party, last week, officially said no to it.

In a predominantly Catholic state, the recent spat with Archbishop Obinna is sure to turn even the neutrals against him. The administration had denied the reported attack as untrue, but the Archbishop himself confirmed in a statement by Director of Media and Communications of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev Fr. George Nwachukwu, that he was “insulted and assaulted by the APC members.”

Despite the resentment however, he is poised to have his way, and continued to lay claim to stellar accomplishments, which is comparatively true because the two governors before him performed poorly, even as he denied owing workers in the state.

“The man is developing Imo, it is not everybody that will be happy, but we are focused on developing Imo,” his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo told BusinessHallmark.

“We do not owe any worker, you can find out. We don’t tell lies; we are up to date with salary payment. It is only pensioners that we owe few months and we are working to clear it.”

Chief Goddy Uwazurike

But Uwazurike insists the governor’s days are numbered.

“Power corrupts and absolute power consumes the holder,” he noted. “What do I mean by that? When you think that you have it all; when you are satisfied that you are the alpha and the omega; when you are satisfied that your word is law, that whatever you say must happen, then you are walking on the precipice.

“If you listen to people, you will step back from the precipice. If you don’t listen to people, you will believe in your own immortality and that is when the person jumps off the precipice. That’s the only way I can describe what is happening in Imo State.”

Okorocha was once his people’s “my governor, my governor.” But there is no longer any love lost. He is the most ridiculed governor in the South East. However, this cannot be on account of lack of performance in terms of infrastructure. For indeed, a trip around the state would easily show he has worked by the prevailing standards.

In 2013, Okorocha abandoned APGA for the APC. He has continued to hug the party and President Muhammadu Buhari. This seems to be the people’s major grouse with him. Added to it is his penchant for nepotism and taking actions before thinking them through.

 

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • How Access, GTB lead others in keeping low NPL

    By FELIX OLOYODE Access and GT Bank have led their rivals in keeping down non-performing loans (NPLs) as a proportion of their total loan portfolios as the industry delicately recovers from a meltdown that started in 2016. The two banks navigated around a recession (the first in 25 years) that sent manufacturers and other businesses […]

  • Corporate Nigeria sends mixed messages as companies release results

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors in corporations listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are having a sense of being between good times and bad times both at the same time as a growing number of companies release their operating results for the year ended December 2017. The heavenly signs looked good for some (Nestle Plc) […]

  • Nigerians groan over high cost of living

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA His election as president on May 29, 2015 was greeted with euphoria. Many had hoped that the former general would quickly drag Nigerian out of the economic crisis he had inherited. They can hardly be blamed for having such huge hope, as the ‘Change’ machinery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that […]

  • Lagosians reject controversial land use charge

    With the introduction of Land Use Charge Law 2018, Lagos State government may have overreached itself, and definitely sailing in troubled waters as Lagosians reject the law, and threatening to vote out anti-people’s party in government behind the edict. Adebayo Obajemu reports Since the  controversial Land Use Charge Law 2018 was signed given legal teeth […]

  • Facebook to assist Nigeria with 2019 general elections

    Facebook will be helping Nigeria with its upcoming 2019 presidential elections scheduled to take place on February 16. This comes after a team from Facebook, led by Facebook’s Public Policy Director for Africa, Ebele Okobi, visited and met with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to explore various ways in which […]

  • Group accuse EFCC officials of unlawful harassment of businessman

      A civil right organisation, Save Lagos Group (SLG) say it has dragged some personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before its chairman,  Mr. Ibrahim Magu over their “undue” harassment of a Lagos based businessman,  Mr .Albert Abani Uduma. In a petition dated Monday 5th of February 2018, the group accused some staff […]

  • Buhari’s integrity gravely compromised by his role in Saraki’s trial – by Prof Ben Nwabueze

    BACKGROUNDS AND FACTS OF THE CASE In all the circumstances of the case, President Buhari’s role and inconsistent action in the prosecution and trial of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, leave much to be desired, in terms of their compromising impact on his integrity. The background to the case is a relevant circumstance to […]

  • CBN injects $355.43m into currency market

    Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday it had injected $355.43 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, as part of its efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages. The bank said in the statement the money was released to “meet requests in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors”. […]

  • How fruits, vegetables prevent tumour growth

    A Dietician, Mrs Sarah Abagai, has said that regular intake of fruits and vegetables can guard against the growth of tumour in human body. Abagai said this in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. According to her, fruits and vegetables contain nutrients which can block the activities that encourage the […]

  • Sterling Bank empowers female entrepreneurs

    In a bid to empower women operating in the Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors of the Nigerian economy, Sterling Bank Plc, your One-Customer Bank, organised a capacity building to equip them with competencies required to run a better business. The programme was powered by One-Woman, the bank’s robust and exclusive value proposition for women. […]

  • Dapchi Schoolgirls’ Abduction: Senate summons Buratai, IGP 

    The Senate has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Buratai and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the abduction of 101 secondary schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state.     They are both expected to appear before the Joint Committee on Security and Intelligence as well as Police Affairs to brief […]

  • Senate to reintroduce 35% affirmation action bill—Oduah

    Former Minister of Aviation and current senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, has disclosed that the Senate will soon reintroduce the 35 per cent affirmative action bill for women. Oduah who stated this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja, as part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day noted that […]

  • Western Lotto rewards 2,500 stakers in February

    Over 2,500 players on the Western Lotto Nigeria platform smiled home with various winnings in February 2018, the company has disclosed. Yomi Ogunfowora, managing director, said the company paid out millions in prizes to the winners, representing a range of prizes. Ogunfowora disclosed that there is a steady increment in the number of winners on […]

  • ALATbyWema Launches Quick Loans, Virtual Dollar Card

    ALAT, Nigeria’s only fully digital bank, has released two exciting new features: quick short-term loans and a virtual dollar card for paying online internationally. ALAT Loans are accessible to all ALAT customers through the bank’s Android and iOS apps. The ALAT Virtual Dollar Card is a non-physical, dollar-denominated debit card designed for online payments. Like […]

  • Dangote loses N2b monthly to Apapa traffic jam

    The Management of Dangote Group says its sugar and salt companies lose about N2 billion monthly to the perennial traffic gridlocks on Apapa Port roads  every month. The company’s traffic Manager, Mr  Mohammadu Rabiu, revealed this at a stakeholders meeting called at the instance of the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy in Lagos. […]

  • Apapa gridlock: Trucks get 48 hrs to vacate bridge

    Stakeholders, including the Nigerian Military and the Lagos State Government(LASG) on Wednesday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all tanker drivers to vacate the bridge in national interest and security. The resolution was reached during a stakeholders meeting at the Naval Base in Apapa, comprising the military, Nigerian Port Authority(NPA), LASG, Nigerian Union Petroleum Natural Gas […]