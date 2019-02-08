Ohanaeze faction visiting Buhari, a shameless, rag tag group – Uwazurike

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has described the group led by suspended Secretary General of Ohanaeze, Bar Uche Okwukwu who visited president Muhammadu Buhari on Friday to endorse him for 2019 as a rag tag group which does not represent Igbo interest.

Chief Uwazurike who stated this in a statement, Friday, explained that the Igbo had organised ways of doing things and could not be represented by an unrecognized group.

“The rag tag group led by a suspended offices of Ohanaeze Ndigbo went on a shameful visit to Abuja to endorse the APC candidate,” he said. “It is shameful because Ndigbo have an organized system of doing things. We have elected officers who hold offers for 4 years only. The present executive was elected 2 years ago.”

He described the action of the Okwukwu led group as “heinous”, noting however that it’s not new.

“True to the predictable rascality of nonentities, during election time, a motley crowd embarrassed us today by their greedy adventure. This heinous action came up in 2007, 2011 and 2015. After each election, this group melts into obscurity. But this infamous conduct dogs their steps forever.

“I condemn this ridiculous action of the merchants of fortune,” he concluded.

