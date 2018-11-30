Ohanaeze chieftain, Goddy Uwazurike loses father in-law

By OBINNA EZUGWU

President emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, an intellectual arm of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has lost his father in-law, Mr Christopher Kalu Amah.

The late Amah until his death, was a well known business man based in Gabon. He was In his lifetime, a celebrated philanthropist and a respected traditional chief.

He is survived by his wife, 5 children and grandchildren. Among his in laws is Chief Goddy Uwazurike.

He will be buried in Ihechiowa,Arochukwu LGA,Abia state on Dec 7, 2018. He was aged 80 years old.

