" />
Published On: Sun, Mar 10th, 2019

Official: Sanwo-Olu trounces Agbaje to emerge Lagos governor elect

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Lagos State governorship election.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu polled 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje of the c who got  206,141 votes, according to official results declared by the electoral commission, INEC.
Mr Sanwo-Olu also won in all the local government areas in the state.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>