Official: Sanwo-Olu trounces Agbaje to emerge Lagos governor elect

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Lagos State governorship election.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu polled 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje of the c who got 206,141 votes, according to official results declared by the electoral commission, INEC.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also won in all the local government areas in the state.

