Obaseki orders arrest of suspected ‘Killer Herdsmen’

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered the arrest of armed herdsmen allegedly responsible for the death of three persons in the state.

Channels TV reports that the governor said the herdsmen allegedly behind the attack must be apprehended within seven days.

The attack which was recently carried out in Ugboha, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state led to the death of three persons including two adults and a minor.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Kokumo confirmed the attack and said it was indeed perpetrated by suspected herdsmen and noting that it wasn’t a farmers-herdsmen clash as wrongly perceived.

Governor Obaseki in a statement on Saturday condemned the killings which he said contravenes the government’s directive that cattle herders should not graze in Edo State at night.

He directed a committee made up of the police, officials of the State Security Service and other security agencies to work with members of the association of cattle dealers and people who have information to fish them out the attackers within the stipulated period.

He condoled with the families of the victims and pledged commitment to the safety and security of residents in the state.